Anna Paquin’s One-Line Role Controversy in ‘The Irishman’ Stirred up Again During SAG Awards

The controversy surrounding Anna Paquin‘s role in The Irishman was recently stirred up again during the 2020 SAG Awards, after social media users began commenting on her few lines while the actress was in attendance at the big event. Over the course of the three-and-a-half-hour film, Paquin’s character has just seven lines of dialogue, something that many viewers were surprised by when the movie was released in November. Now, the comments have started up again, with one SAG Awards watcher joking, “Anna Paquin has more lines in introducing @TheIrishmanFilm at the @SAGawards than she had in the movie!”

“Would I be wrong in saying @AnnaPaquin just uttered more words presenting #TheIrishman montage than she does in the actual film? I’m actually asking, I’m not sure because the #TBS streaming just froze again,” another person tweeted.

“A few min behind but I assume someone has already made a joke about how Anna Paquin had more lines intro-ing the SAG ensemble nomination for The Irishman than she did in the movie,” someone else joked.

“Anna Paquin literally said more in this intro for The Irishman than she did during the movie’s 3 hour and 30 minute runtime,” one other watcher said.

“Anna Paquin said twice the amount of words in this introduction to The Irishman than she did in The Irishman itself,” a fifth Twitter user added.

Notably, Paquin has already addressed the controversy surrounding her role in the film, previously tweeting out in part, “I auditioned for the privilege of joining the incredible cast of The Irishman and I’m incredibly proud to get to be a part of this film.”

Her on-screen father in the film, Robert De Niro, also defended the role, telling USA Today, “She was very powerful and that’s what it was. Maybe in other scenes there could’ve been some interaction between Frank and her possibly, but that’s how it was done. She’s terrific and it resonates.”

The Irishman is currently available to stream on Netflix.

