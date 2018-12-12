SAG Awards 2019: Full List of Nominees Revealed

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced Wednesday morning, as awards season favorites continued to dominate the categories.

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox presented nominees in 13 acting categories: five for movies and eight in television.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on January 27 from the Shrine auditorium on TNT and TBS. Hollywood icon Alan Alda will receive the guild’s Life Achievement Award during the 2019 ceremony.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams – Vice

Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ozark (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone – Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins – King Lear

Bill Pullman – The Sinner

Outstanding Action Performances By Stunt Ensembles In A Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission:Impossible – Fallout

Outstanding Action Performances By TV Stunt Ensembles In A TV Comedy Or Drama

GLOW (Netflix)

Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Westworld (HBO)