SAG Awards 2019: Full List of Nominees Revealed

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced Wednesday morning, as awards season favorites continued to dominate the categories.
Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox presented nominees in 13 acting categories: five for movies and eight in television.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on January 27 from the Shrine auditorium on TNT and TBS. Hollywood icon Alan Alda will receive the guild’s Life Achievement Award during the 2019 ceremony.
Take a look at the full list of nominees.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams – Vice
Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Ozark (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone – Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins – King Lear
Bill Pullman – The Sinner
Outstanding Action Performances By Stunt Ensembles In A Motion Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission:Impossible – Fallout
Outstanding Action Performances By TV Stunt Ensembles In A TV Comedy Or Drama
GLOW (Netflix)
Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon)
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Westworld (HBO)