TV Shows

SAG Awards 2019: Full List of Nominees Revealed

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced Wednesday morning, as awards […]

By

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced Wednesday morning, as awards season favorites continued to dominate the categories.

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox presented nominees in 13 acting categories: five for movies and eight in television.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on January 27 from the Shrine auditorium on TNT and TBS. Hollywood icon Alan Alda will receive the guild’s Life Achievement Award during the 2019 ceremony.

Take a look at the full list of nominees.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams – Vice
Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Ozark (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone – Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins – King Lear
Bill Pullman – The Sinner

Outstanding Action Performances By Stunt Ensembles In A Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission:Impossible – Fallout

Outstanding Action Performances By TV Stunt Ensembles In A TV Comedy Or Drama

GLOW (Netflix)
Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon)
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Westworld (HBO)

Tagged:
,

Related Posts