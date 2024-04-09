'S.W.A.T.' Cancellation Confirmed: CBS Sets 'Series Finale' Date

After months of speculation, S.W.A.T.'s cancellation has been confirmed. CBS announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for noting the May 17 episode will be the series finale. The episode will air from 8 PM EST – 9 PM EST. Series lead Shemar Moore, who stars as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, has been holding out hope that the show would continue. This final cancellation comes after CBS and Sony cancelled the series last season. Moore took to social media to air his frustrations about the network's decision, and less than 72 hours, S.W.A.T. was picked back up for a final, 13-episode season 7. The series remains a top-rated crime-action-drama on CBS.

In an interview with Parade detailing his hopes the show wouldn't end, The Young and the Restless star said: "We're all approaching this season like, 'If this is the end, let's embrace it, and let's give them all we got,'" Moore said. "The show deserves to have a proper send-off. But I'm just saying, maybe it is the end…and maybe not."

Despite the show's cancellation, Moore spoke with PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 6 premiere about the show's impact. "This show is a family fun show, where me and the gang get to play super cops, and I'm Hondo, the big badass Hondo, chasing down bad guys," he said. "We've done episodes through the years from school shooting topics, suicide by cop, human trafficking. We did a whole Black Lives Matter type of episode. So we hit current topics without being preachy. We don't talk about religion, we don't talk about politics. When you're watching S.W.A.T., you just have a good time with a fun, cool message, and kind of a sense of humanity."