Ryan Seacrest's Final Day on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Revealed

Ryan Seacrest's time on daytime television has almost come to an end. Seacrest previously announced that he would be leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan this spring. But, when is his last day on the program? Entertainment Tonight reported that Seacrest's last day will be in mid-April.

Seacrest appeared on Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live along with his Live co-host, Kelly Ripa, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who will be taking over co-hosting duties soon. During their chat on the red carpet, they revealed that Seacrest's last day will be on April 14. Consuelos will then step in to take over co-hosting duties from Seacrest starting on April 17. At that point, the show will then be titled Live With Kelly and Mark.

"Nothing will change between the three of us, it's just Ryan will get to have his coffee later," Ripa joked about their new dynamic. Later on in the night, Consuelos opened up to ET about hosting the morning program with his wife. He told the outlet, "It's an honor, it's such an iconic show. That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business."

In February, Seacrest revealed that he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan after six seasons. On the same day that his departure was announced, it was revealed that Consuelos would be stepping into Seacrest's seat as the next co-host. Over the years, Consuelos has frequently filled in to co-host the program alongside his wife of almost 30 years, Ripa.

"Working alongisde Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said about his exit. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."