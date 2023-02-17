Mark Consuelos Appears on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' to Talk His New Job as Co-Host

Following Ryan Seacrest's announcement that he is leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan, it was revealed that Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos would be the show's new co-host. Now, the Riverdale actor has made an appearance on the show to talk about the big news. "I get to share a coffee with you every morning before the show and now I'll have one with you on the show as well," he told his beloved wife on Friday's episode of the morning talk show.

Seacrest then spoke up, telling Consuelos, "I do want to say you are a brother to me. You are a family member to me. I have become so close with both of you." He added, "I couldn't be happier to see you come in and be next to your wife every day," then praised Ripa as "the most amazing human being on the planet." Consuelos replied, saying he "echoed" Seacrest's heartfelt comments, adding, "I can't think of a better person to sit next to my wife the past six years. You're a true friend, you're a brother, you're generous to my wife -- to my whole family."

🫶Ryan has some words for Kelly and @MarkConsuelos as we start this new chapter pic.twitter.com/xPz2v0EpVd — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) February 17, 2023

Consuelos then said to a noticeable emotional Seacrest, "I got to meet your family, too ... I loved your parents and your niece and your sister and brother-in-law." Finally, Consuelos asserted that he recognizes the "iconic" role he is taking over from Seacrest as a co-host of ABC's long-running morning talk show. "I think it's going to be a blast," he added.

On Thursday, Seacrest revealed his plans to exit live, explaining in an Instagram post that he has loved working on the morning show, but has other projects that need his attention. Those projects include but are not limited to, his Los Angeles-based radio show and hosting duties on American Idol. "I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig."

He then went on to detail his plans, stating, "I'll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country." Finally, Seacrest added, "I'm looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!