Ryan Seacrest Weighs in on Mark Consuelos First Week as 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Co-Host

Ryan Seacrest never doubted soap star Mark Consuelos would be the perfect replacement for his co-hosting daytime talk show gig. Seacrest joined Kelly Ripa on her show in 2017, a year after GMA host Michael Strahan's acrimonious exit. He announced his departure from the show in February, with Ripa's husband, Consuelos, taking over co-hosting duties. And Seacrest gives Conseulos his stamp of approval. "I've been watching Kelly and Mark and they're doing great," Seacrest exclusively told E! News on April 24 at an American Idol red carpet event. "I hope to see them and hang out soon in the 'wild,' as Kelly would say." Since his exit, Seacrest says his schedule has freed up a bit more, which he admits is working for him so far. "It's nice to not have to get on an airplane in 20 minutes to get back," he admitted, "I miss Kelly, I love her so much."

During the pre-recorded final episode with Seacrest and Ripa, both got emotional. The American Idol staple gushed over the family dynamic he created with Ripa in the six years they spent on-air together.

"I've spent my entire career talking, talking on radio, and talking on television," he said. "Words are my bread and butter, my wheelhouse, but today it's hard to put into words how deeply I've appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day to try and deliver a smile or a laugh or two… I'm honored to be part of this family." Seacrest's parents and sister joined the pair for an on-stage toast, and his four-year-old niece spoke in a video message.

Seacrest's reason for leaving the show is reportedly to focus on his various hosting gigs. The new show is now titled Live With Kelly & Mark.