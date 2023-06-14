'Run the World': Barb Shares Her New Business Venture (Exclusive Clip)

Season 2 of Run the World saw an exit of a familiar face and an introduction to a new one. Fans of the show were wondering how the remaining three friends – Sondi (Corbin Reid), Whitney (Amber Stevenson West), and Renee (Breesha Webb) – would do without its central character, Ella, played by Andrea Bordeaux. She claimed she was fired amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for her refusal to comply to the vaccine mandate. Her character was written off as penning her second book while on an extended vacation in Mexico, that was initially planned for Whitney's bachelorette weekend. In her absence, the three friends grappled with devastating breakups, self-realizations, welcoming a new friend to the bunch, and adjusting to a new therapist. That's right. Rosie O'Donnell played Dr. Nancy Josephson. But Season 2 introduces a new therapist the three friends bear their souls to.

Enter A Different World star, Cree Summer. Summer, starring as Dr. Monica Mitchell, takes Dr. Josephson's place. And while it takes the women a while to get used to her, Dr. Mitchell is already caught up to speed. Her approach is different, but she's just as effective as their previous counsel.

In episode four titled "My New Therapist Says…", Sondi, Whitney, and Renee visit their new Dr. Mitchell, who helps them process the crossroads they have reached in their lives and relationships. Meanwhile, Barb, played by Living Single's Erika Alexander, enlightens the crew on her new business venture into the world of cannabis.

In PopCulture's chat with the cast, Webb dished on the inclusion of therapy in the show and its relevance in today's culture of prioritizing mental health.

"I think it's a product of self-care. I feel we all are taking our self-care into consideration. We're all going through this big transition, our characters individually, and we know how much it is important for us to lean on each other as a sisterhood, but how also it is important for us to check in with ourselves and to make decisions for ourselves that support where we're going. And that was so great about this season that we get to see us make those decisions confidently," she told us.

Episode four airs on STARZ on June 16 and watch this week's exclusive clip above.