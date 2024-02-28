Rumor Killed on Arrowverse Star Returning for New TV Show

Brandon Routh's return as Superman is not happening, at least not anytime soon. Before the actor portrayed Ray Palmer/The Atom in The CW's Arrowverse, he actually portrayed the Man of Steel in Superman Returns in 2006. He reprised his role as Superman for the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event. While it initially didn't seem like anything would come of it, Arrowverse boss Marc Guggenheim made some comments about it that he's now clarifying.

Earlier this month, Guggenheim replied to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), who expressed their desire to have a longer return of Routh as Superman's Kingdom Come version but was "forever grateful" for "Crisis." Guggenheim then shared that he and Routh "have talked about a sequel series. We have some really exciting ideas…" This had fans hoping for more, even despite Superman & Lois getting canceled due to too many Supermen, but Guggenheim is making his comments clear.

The Legends of Tomorrow creator took to his website to share that he didn't mean for his comment to go viral and initially thought nothing of it. "A friend of mine, a comic shop owner, texted me that suddenly his Facebook feed was nothing but articles about the comment — some of which exaggerated said comment into a 'possibility' (there is none that I can reasonably conceive of) or even 'talks' (which haven't happened, unless you count Brandon's and my little chats)."

"I share because it's (a) an amusing anecdote that demonstrates how even the most innocuous of comments can, occasionally, go viral; and (b) a great example of how much love there still is for the Arrowverse," Guggenheim continued. "I don't often write about the latter in this newsletter because I want it to be forward-facing as opposed to backwards-looking, but I really am humbled by and grateful for all the passion fans still have for our little endeavor. Accordingly, I may resume sharing some nuggets from the archives if there's demand for them. Feel free to sound off in the comments."

Considering the Arrowverse is no more following the end of The Flash last year and The CW's final DC series, Superman & Lois, ending later this year, it's unlikely any type of Superman sequel series starring Brandon Routh will not be happening. At least, not anytime soon. Fans can still hope; just don't expect him to make a big comeback.