Caity Lotz Reunites With 'Arrow' and 'Legends of Tomorrow' Stars Amid Hollywood Strikes

Caity Lotz has gathered up some of her Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow friends for a very sweet reunion. The actress, who played Sara Lance/White Canary on The CW's Arrowverse, mainly on Arrow and then Legends, took to Instagram to share a photo with Juliana Harkavy, Jes Macallan, and Katrina Law. She appropriately quoted "Reunited" and wondered if the four of them need their own theme song, which they definitely do. Lotz also said it "felt so good to see these ladies" and noted that they all "get more powerful and beautiful every year."

Both Juliana Harkavy and Katrina Law appeared on Arrow as Dinah Drake/Black Canary and Nyssa Al-Guhl, respectively, with the latter also acting as the love interest of Sara for a bit. Meanwhile, Jes Macallan is the other half of "Avalance," portraying Ava on Legends and also Sara's more recent and permanent love interest. With both shows out of commission, it's nice to see the four of them getting together, and it's clear that they are still as close as ever. Hopefully, they will get together a lot more often because it's been far too long since they've all reunited.

The reunion comes at a time when the actresses definitely need each other to lean on. Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, most of Hollywood has been put on pause, meaning that many are not working and are instead taking to the picket lines or social media to stand in solidarity with their union. This also means that actors have some free time and are able to relax a little bit more, hang out with friends when they aren't taking to the picket lines. Although the reasoning isn't a good one, at least we got an Arrowverse reunion out of it.

Although Arrow had a proper finale back in 2020, Legends of Tomorrow was among the many shows part of The CW's "Red Wedding" of cancellations last year. The series ended after seven seasons after it was revealed that Sara was pregnant and with an alien baby. It would have been an interesting Season 8 for Avalance, and it's a disappointment that fans never got to see what happened next. However, even though it may not be close to Avalance, getting a reunion with Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan is the next best thing, and with Juliana Harkavy and Katrina Law, no less.