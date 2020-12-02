'Rudolph the 'Red-Nosed Reindeer' Blacked out on Hulu Live TV, and Subscribers Aren't Happy

December 1 means the holiday season is in full swing and that means that networks across the spectrum will be lining up their Christmas specials. CBS didn't waste any time with Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer airing at 8 p.m. E.T. The only problem, though, is that Hulu users were in for quite the surprise when they went to watch the classic Christmas movie. That's because the streaming service blacked out due to it airing on CBS, which owns the streaming rights to the 1964 stop-motion animation.

It didn't take long for the company's support page on Twitter to be flooded with angry subscribers. With costs above $50-60 for many, the blackout of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer left many users feeling pretty shorted for what they are paying. One user wrote, "Seriously? You are blocking Rudolph from us? We have @hulu Live and can watch most CBS programming, but you did the least Christmasy thing and blocked us from letting us share Rudolph with our son???"

There were plenty of other angry subscribers that voiced their frustrations with Hulu. Here are some of the most notable reactions that the streaming service's support team will be dealing with tonight.