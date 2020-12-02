'Rudolph the 'Red-Nosed Reindeer' Blacked out on Hulu Live TV, and Subscribers Aren't Happy
December 1 means the holiday season is in full swing and that means that networks across the spectrum will be lining up their Christmas specials. CBS didn't waste any time with Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer airing at 8 p.m. E.T. The only problem, though, is that Hulu users were in for quite the surprise when they went to watch the classic Christmas movie. That's because the streaming service blacked out due to it airing on CBS, which owns the streaming rights to the 1964 stop-motion animation.
It didn't take long for the company's support page on Twitter to be flooded with angry subscribers. With costs above $50-60 for many, the blackout of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer left many users feeling pretty shorted for what they are paying. One user wrote, "Seriously? You are blocking Rudolph from us? We have @hulu Live and can watch most CBS programming, but you did the least Christmasy thing and blocked us from letting us share Rudolph with our son???"
There were plenty of other angry subscribers that voiced their frustrations with Hulu. Here are some of the most notable reactions that the streaming service's support team will be dealing with tonight.
@hulu no Rudolph the Red Noised Reindeer from my local station tonight? Might be time to end the streaming and get the cable back— DarkEth0s (@dark_eth0s) December 2, 2020
@hulu wants to charge $65 a month for Live and they BLACKOUT Rudolph. 🖕🏼— Christopher Ebbert (@cebbert) December 2, 2020
@hulu @CBSNewYork What the hell does this mean? I pay you guys like 55$ a month and for some stupid reason it won't let me watch Rudolph.@hulu_support What is going on here?🤨 pic.twitter.com/BCpzqSl6jS— jessica malanowski (@hedgehogvampir1) December 2, 2020
Hey @hulu is Scrooge your CEO? Why can’t I watch Rudolph on #hululive? #bahhumbug— Laurie Ward (@lauriebaseball) December 2, 2020
Have the whole family lined up on the couch and Rudolph won’t play. Thanks @hulu— me fool (@scrapdug) December 2, 2020
What about Rudolph and the Christmas shows you've been advertising? Was the bill not paid? Why are these shows not available?— Phantasy Mike (@PhantasyMike) December 2, 2020
Hulu raised their monthly rates and I can’t watch Rudolph on Channel 19. A local channel. #Lame @hulu— Cassondra Miller (@Miss_Casey_08) December 2, 2020