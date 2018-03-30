Roseanne Barr Roasts Wendy Williams After Tom Arnold Marriage Comment

Roseanne Barr gladly gabbed to Wendy Williams about her wildly successful return to television, but she didn’t take kindly to inquiries about her ex-husband.

The Roseanne star appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday morning to discuss the reboot on ABC, as well as her 16-year relationship to current boyfriend Johnny Argent.

But when Williams turned the conversation to the actress’ past relationship, she was quick to defend herself and throw shade at the host’s love life.

“I remember Tom Arnold, you guys are in a good place?” Williams asked, to which Barr responded with a loud and simple, “No.”

The 53-year-old talk show host then briefed the audience about the former relationship between Barr and her former castmate and Roseanne writer.

“Her ex-husband Tom Arnold, they were married for a moment and he was given the assignment from The Hollywood Reporter to review Roseanne’s debut last night,” Williams explained. “The shade of it all.”

Barr was quick to respond, first with a quirky comment about their tattered relationship.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ Well, I’m not supposed to talk about it. I guess they’re gonna get Harvey Weinstein to review Rose McGowan’s next show,” Barr said.

Williams mentioned that he “didn’t give it to you bad” in the show’s review, Barr claimed that she “didn’t read it.”

Then she seemingly shaded the talk show host, griping, “I don’t like talking about husbands, right Wendy?”

Williams has previously spoken out against allegations that her own husband Kevin Hunter has been having an affair, leading a “secret double life” with a mistress.

“Well, I don’t mind talking about husbands,” Williams responded. “He’s fabulous. I love your sense of humor.” She then looked down at her notes to regain composure after the awkward exchange.

In its premiere on Tuesday night, the Roseanne reboot aired two back-to-back episodes for an hour-long reintroduction to the small screen.

Disney-owned network ABC made a statement about the strength of broadcast television when the episodes attracted a whopping 18.1 million total viewers and a 5.1 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic. In total viewers, that represents the highest-rated scripted show in the past few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom broadcast in more than three years.

By comparison, NBC’s revival of Will & Grace, which kicked off in September after 11 years off screen, drew 10.2 million viewers. ABC also noted that viewership for the Roseanne revival premiere was higher than original series finale in May 1997.

The original sitcom featuring Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman first premiered on ABC in October 1988, and ran on the network for 10 seasons.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.