‘Roseanne’ Fans Cackle as Dan Tries to Eat Andrea’s Gift

The Roseanne reboot introduced its main characters to Becky’s new employer, and their reaction to her “thank you” gift left fans cackling.

Becky (Lecy Goranson) spends the beginning of the episode trying to scrub the dirt from the Conner household, as well as telling her family to not embarrass her as she tries to land the surrogate job from Andrea (Sarah Chalke).

Later, Roseanne (Barr) meets with Becky and Andrea for the first time and, despite being totally against Becky becoming a surrogate, is as polite as can be during the visit.

Despite jokes about pollution, mental health and Dan’s (John Goodman) tail, Andrea agrees to let Becky be her surrogate and decides to send Roseanne and Dan a thoughtful, and somewhat insulting, gift.

“Hey mom, I’m on my way to work,” Becky says as she walks in with a wrapped gift. “Andrea sent a ‘thank you’ gift, turns out you didn’t totally ruin everything.”

“We’ll try harder next time,” Roseanne says as she opens the present. “Oh lookie here, its potpourri … I hope you like it Becky cause that’s what you’re getting for Christmas.”

“Guess she thinks our house stinks,” Becky says.

“Uh yeah, that’s your fault,” Roseanne says as Dan (John Goodman) turns his face away from view. “You kicked up all those bad smells with all that vacuuming… we had them settled down real nice.”

Dan then turns around after opening the bag of potpourri.

“It looks better than it tastes,” he says causing an uproar of laughter from the live audience.

“You gotta put milk on it,” Roseanne says, landing the priceless punchline.

Fans released a Roseanne-style cackle on Twitter following the hilarious joke, many of them commenting on how much they missed the classic ABC sitcom.

The second new episode of Roseanne‘s premiere night also dealt with Mark (Ames McNamara) wearing a skirt and colorful clothes to his first day of school, which concerned his grandparents.

Mark was also in trouble later in the episode after he pulled out a knife at school to show it to a kid who was bullying him for his outfit, but in the end Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gave him a pep talk and Mark continued to be himself, choosing to ignore his bullies.

