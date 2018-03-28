‘Roseanne’ Reboot: ‘Nasty Woman’ Might Be the New ‘Chicken’ Shirt

In the two-episode premiere of the Roseanne reboot, many fans focused in on Jackie’s “Nasty Woman” shirt, prompting some to wonder if it might becomes the series‘ new chicken shirt.

In the original series, die-hard fans knew to keep their eyes peeled for Roseanne Conner’s infamous chicken shirt. The gaudy crew neck appeared in the show’s first trailer, and showed up frequently throughout the series. Some thought the distinctive article of clothing might symbolize something grander, though on the season 5 commentary track, Roseanne Barr finally revealed that it was just a goofy shirt.

“The chicken shirt, it was just the ugliest shirt I ever saw and we had this bet between us, the actors; if you show something really bad on TV it takes off,” the series’ star and creator explained. “It was like another rebellious artistic statement, that it looks like art when it’s on TV.”

The chicken shirt had a way of eliciting laughs all on its own, without becoming a distraction from the story. The same is beginning to happen with Jackie’s Nasty Woman shirt, as many fans noted on Twitter during the premiere.

“I’m LIVING for Aunt Jackie’s Nasty Woman shirt right now,” wrote one user.

“I watched it,” wrote another. “Pretty funny jackie’s pussy hat and nasty woman t-shirt. Very realistic view of a family. I thought it sent a good msg of unity.”

“Jackie pink hat & Nasty Woman shirt calling Roseanne a deplorable,” noted another. “THE BEST! I am not a pink hat wearing woman, but to be able to laugh together in opposing times may just be what can help bring us together. Laughter is medicine”.

While the iconic liberal garb of the last year may have captured fans’ attention in the same way as the chicken shirt, it does have a little more cultural relevance. Instead of wondering at the randomness, fans can instantly connect the dots between the pink outfit and the show’s overarching themes.

The Roseanne reboot has promised to be a political minefield from the very start. Barr has made no secret that she voted for President Donald Trump, and she supports him to this day. She also announced early in development that the same would be true of her eponymous character, and she would not shy away from the controversial politics in her show.

Many viewers tweeted their feelings that the show walked a fine line with the hot button issues. They saw it as a touching representation of a family that disagrees finding common ground and learning to go on loving each other.

Roseanne now occupies the 8 p.m. ET slot on Tuesdays on ABC.