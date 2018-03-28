‘Roseanne’ Reboot Pokes Fun at Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton in First Episode

Roseanne Barr warned fans the reboot of the beloved Roseanne sitcom would get political, and the first episode’s jokes proved it.

Early on viewers find out Roseanne Conner (Barr) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) have been estranged since the 2016 presidential election, since Roseanne supported Donald Trump and Jackie supported Hillary Clinton.

“Mom, I know that you and Aunt Jackie are mad at each other but this feud is getting way out of control,” Darlene pleads to her mother.

“You weren’t here Darlene, you didn’t see it, I mean not only did she vote for the worst person on earth but she was a real jerk about it too … and now she’s just ridiculous,” Roseanne says to her daughter.

“She’s ridiculous? You made a shrine to her as if she was dead,” pointing to a shelf in the kitchen decorated with Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) photo in her police uniform and a lit candle.

Later on, the sisters meet up for the first time since the election when Jackie arrives at the Conner household wearing her p— hat and a Nasty Woman T-shirt.

“What’s up deplorable?” Jackie says to Roseanne, poking fun at what Clinton called Trump supporters during the campaign.

“I don’t have time for this,” Roseanne says as she walks away from her sister.

“Knee still giving you trouble Roseanne, why don’t you get that fixed with that new healthcare all you suckers got promised?” Jackie says to her sister.

“It works good enough to kick your a—, snowflake!” Roseanne responds.

“There you go, all you people go straight for the violence. Every one of you wrap yourselves up in the flag and cling it to the guns,” Jackie says.

At family dinner, Jackie arrives and gives Roseanne a hilarious ranch dressing gift.

“Oh look Dan, Russian,” Jackie says, throwing a dig at speculation of Russian collusion during the election.

Roseanne later centers Jackie while making fun of Clinton’s outfits during the campaign. “Aunt Jackie thinks every girl should grow up and be president, even if they are a liar, liar pantsuit on fire,” she says.

And as the family says grace before eating, Roseanne thanks God for “Making America Great Again.”

“How could you have voted for him, Roseanne?” Jackie asks her sister.

“He talked about jobs Jackie, he said he’d shake things up! I mean this may come as a complete shock to you but we almost lost our house the way things are going?” Roseanne replies.

“Have you looked at the news? Because things are worse.” Jackie responds.

“Not on the real news,” Roseanne says, referring to Fox News.

Later in the episode, Jackie reveals that her sister’s bullying pushed her to vote for third party candidate Jill Stein during the election.

“You did such a good job of making me doubt myself, and making me feel so stupid, that I joked and helped get him (Donald Trump) elected,” Jackie says.

Roseanne, taking Jackie’s comments to heart says: “Jackie, it is not my fault that I just happen to be a charismatic person who’s always right about everything.”

The sisters then have a heart-to-heart and agree to let bygones be bygones, so the family can be happy together again.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.