‘Roseanne’ Star Lecy Goranson Reveals Show’s New Set

Roseanne star Lecy Goranson is revealing the new set for the reboot series, stating that there are some differences.

Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly, Goranson opened up about the new set for the reboot series, claiming that while it was re-created nearly perfectly, there are still a few differences.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I heard Roseanne [Barr]’s ‘I’m here’ or whatever, that really just brought everything back, because her voice is very specific,” Goranson said. “But I also was thinking about all the nuance, all the details. Automatically I knew it was a different couch. Then I started inspecting and saying like, ‘OK, pickled eggs, check … but where is the dogs playing pool picture?’”

Goranson played Roseanne’s daughter, Becky, in the original series. She eventually left the show after the eighth season, but is slated to return in the reboot to reprise her role.

Sarah Chalke, who played the later version of Becky after Goranson’s departure and is set to portray Andrea in the revival, also commented on the appearance of the new set.

“It was crazy walking onto that set. They did such an incredible job of re-creating it,” Chalke said. “All of a sudden, it’s like memories start flooding back of that scene or where you, like, did the audition on that couch.”

Star Michael Fisherman, who is returning to as D.J. in the reboot, echoed that sentiment.

“It felt like a reconnection with family, but it also felt like this very strange time warp,” he said of stepping onto set for the first time. “Like almost no time had passed!”

First announced in April, the limited series will see the return of key cast members, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert. New episodes of the fan favorite ’80s and ’90s sitcom will take place in the present day, more than 20 years since the season 9 finale in 1997.

“We are writing about what is going on in the world now, and we are hoping to involve everybody,” said executive producer Bruce Helford.

While the series did end with Barr’s character revealing it had all been made up — and that Dan died (he didn’t have an affair), Jackie was a lesbian, and Darlene and Becky were with the opposite husbands — show execs say the upcoming nine-episode season will explain all of that.

Roseanne premieres Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.