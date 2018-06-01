‘Roseanne’ Fans Are Coming up With Must-See Dan Spinoffs

Now that ABC canceled the hit comedy series Roseanne following creator and star Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter rant, fans and network executives alike are wondering how the show could go on.

With contracts already in place for a 13-episode second season, the network will reportedly spend about $15 million dollars, just on the salaries for Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and John Goodman, meaning rather than giving the money away, they might as well figure out a way to keep the franchise going without the disgraced comedian.

While the network would have to come up with an entirely new concept in order to remove Barr’s influence from the series — since she created the characters on the show a spinoff would still mean money in her pocket — fans have flooded social media with suggestions for how producers could stay with the Conner family, specifically turning Dan (Goodman) into the star of the show.

Wakes Up in a Closet

Hey @ABCNetwork how about a spinoff where John Goodman wakes up in a closet because Roseanne was eaten by tigers at the zoo, and he imagined her as a racist pos to help with the pain of his loss? We’ll call it “Dan”… — Longer, More Clever Name (@JustinNoThanks) May 29, 2018

“Hey [ABC] how about a spinoff where John Goodman wakes up in a closet because Roseanne [Barr] was eaten by tigers at the zoo, and he imagined her as a racist [expletive] to help with the pain of his loss? We’ll call it ‘Dan’.”

Points for creativity for the “eaten by tigers at the zoo part.

Burrs Love John Goodman

Burrs would totally watch a show starring John Goodman.



Especially if they replaced Roseanne with a new HusBurr. — The Original Internet PapaBurr™ (@LeoBurr) May 29, 2018

“Burrs would totally watch a show starring John Goodman. Especially if they replaced Roseanne with a new HusBurr.”

Burrs could be the new vampires.

A nod to Big Lebowski

I hate that Roseanne took the livelihoods of cast and crew she didn’t speak for with her. Can we just rebrand the show “Dan” and have John Goodman hang out with Jeff Bridges, slowly transitioning the whole thing to a Big Lebowski TV run? — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) May 29, 2018

“I hate that Roseanne took the livelihoods of cast and crew she didn’t speak for with her. Can we just rebrand the show Dan and have John Goodman hang out with Jeff Bridges, slowly transitioning the whole thing to a Big Lebowski TV run?”

Bring Jeff Bridges to our televisions now.

Wait, You Have a Sister?

They could totally have all the Roseanne cast do a Jackie show ~ Jackie & Dan wake up in bed, right? Jackie goes omg baby I just had the most upfucked dream ever! You were married to this horrible woman and she was my sister. Dan goes wait you have a sister? — Paula ? (@lightm0tifs) May 30, 2018

“They could totally have all the Roseanne cast do a Jackie show ~ Jackie & Dan wake up in bed, right? Jackie goes omg baby I just had the most upf— dream ever! You were married to this horrible woman and she was my sister. Dan goes wait you have a sister?”

Give them all the Emmys.

Ties to Russia

ABC should write Roseanne out of Roseanne. Make a spinoff show with John Goodman as the lead and call it Dan.



In the show, Roseanne’s absence is explained that she was a Russian spy all along. — James Crampton (@JimCramptonWPG) May 29, 2018

“ABC should write Roseanne out of Roseanne. Make a spinoff show with John Goodman as the lead and call it Dan. In the show, Roseanne’s absence is explained that she was a Russian spy all along.”

Barr’s live-tweets for this spinoff would be crazy.

Bring in Bette

Bette Midler (who can also be brash and loud) takes over for Roseanne Barr as her abrasive Aunt Betty who moves in and invests in Dan’s business idea… Roseanne was stolen by ‘the Gypsies’… that’s something she might say… — billy kravitz (@wilkravitz) May 31, 2018

“Bette Midler (who can also be brash and loud) takes over for Roseanne Barr as her abrasive Aunt Betty who moves in and invests in Dan’s business idea… Roseanne was stolen by ‘the Gypsies’… that’s something she might say…”

Somebody call Midler’s manager, this will run for years.

Widowed Grandpa

@RoseanneOnABC Keep the show, kill off Rosanne’s character. Rename the show “The Connors”. Focus the story around Darlene, Becky, DJ acc their families along with a widowed Grandpa Dan. #ProblemSolved #Roseanne — black hat (@j0nnyBo1) May 31, 2018

“Keep the show, kill off Rosanne’s character. Rename the show [The Conners]. Focus the story around Darlene, Becky, DJ [and] their families along with a widowed Grandpa Dan.”

Roseanne did have episodes with heavy moments, but this might be too dark for a family sitcom.

Dream Twist

@ABCNetwork Ok, hear me out. Dan wakes up and realizes he’s been dreaming about #Roseanne, who’s been dead for years. Those were some crazy dreams! Everyone goes along with their lives, happy and full of positive human interactions. Roseanne is never mentioned again. #DanShow — Mike ? (@misqellaneous) May 31, 2018

“Ok, hear me out. Dan wakes up and realizes he’s been dreaming about [Roseanne], who’s been dead for years. Those were some crazy dreams! Everyone goes along with their lives, happy and full of positive human interactions. Roseanne is never mentioned again.”

Kind of a Kevin Can Wait nod but even more savage, this one is a winner.

Jimmy Kimmel pitches in

The late night talk show host debuted a fake trailer for his own Roseanne spinoff featuring Goodman as the lead.

“We don’t have much on this network. We’re hoping the NBA finals goes 11 games this year,” Kimmel joked. “We’re still airing America’s Funniest Home Videos. Roseanne was very ‘bigly’ hit for ABC, and we needed it.”