20 ‘Roseanne’ Episodes to Revisit Ahead of Season 10

As fans of Roseanne get geared up for the series’ return to television, there are many episodes that they might want to revisit before season 10 debuts.

It’s no secret that fans are incredibly excited about the new show, but the cast might be even more excited. In a recent interview, Laurie Metcalf opened up about what it was like “jumping back in to” the show.

“I wanted to immediately jump back in to that world again. We were a family for nine seasons, and I had a feeling that as soon as we stepped back onto the stage again it would just reappear and it did,” said Metcalf, who plays Roseanne‘s sister, Jackie Harris.

“All the chemistry came back [as did] the history, and I knew that the fans would be really curious to see this family that they knew, and see what they’re up to again. Why not revisit these people that were so funny and close, and had such crazy dynamics between them, and see what they’re up to,” Metcalf added.

Seasons one through nine of Roseanne are currently available to stream for Amazon Prime members.

Scroll down to see a list, originally shared by TV Line, of 20 episodes that fans should re-watch before the new season airs.

“Life and Stuff”

Season 1, Episode 1

In the very first episode of the series, Roseanne and Dan have a huge fight that ends in him agreeing to cook dinner for the family and her sarcastically responding, “Oh but honey, you just fixed dinner three years ago!”

“Let’s Call It Quits”

Season 1, Episode 23

This episode sees Roseanne, her sister Jackie, and their friend/co-worker Crystal quit their jobs at Wellman Plastics due to sexist comments form their boss as well as being overworked.

“Inherit the Wind”

Season 2, Episode 1

Poor Becky finds herself in a series social-life crisis when she passes gas in front of the entire student council. Luckily, her little sister is there to support her. Just kidding! Darlene endlessly ridicules her like the caring younger sister she is.

“Little Sister”

Season 2, Episode 2

Another sisterly episode of the series, this one has Jackie considering becoming a police officer but Roseanne worries she might be in danger in that line of work.

“BOO!”

Season 2, Episode 7

This was the first Halloween-themed episode of the series, and featured Dan and Roseanne attempting to scare each other.

“One for the Road”

Season 2, Episode 14

Becky made some poor choices over the course of the show, but getting into Roseanne and Dan’s alcohol while she was supposed to be studying was certainly one of the worst.

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

Season 2, Episode 15

Roseanne goes out of town for a while and viewers get to see what life would be like around the Conner household without her.

“Home-Ec”

Season 3, Episode 16

Darlene lives through every teenager’s nightmare when her mom comes to school to teach a class. Ironically, that class is home economics.

“A Bitter Pill to Swallow”

Season 4, Episode 1

Roseanne and Dan find themselves mostly unprepared as Becky expresses an interest in getting on birth control.

“Aliens”

Season 4, Episode 25

Not only do Dan and Roseanne have to come to term with Dan’s bike shop closing, they also have to let Becky down and tell her that they are unable to pay for her college.

“Terms of Estrangement”

Season 5, Episodes 1 and 2

Becky calls her parents to tell them that she and Mark eloped. She comes home to get her things before moving to Minnesota and but Dan is too upset to even look at her.

“Crime and Punishment” / “War and Peace”

Season 5, Episodes 13 and 14

Jackie is abused by her boyfriend Fisher so Dan takes matters into his own hands and beats him up, ultimately ending up in jail when Fisher presses charges.

“Wait ’Til Your Father Gets Home”

Season 5, Episode 16

Roseanne and Jackie are notified that their father passed away and it causes them both to be overwhelmed with painful memories.

“It’s a Boy”

Season 5, Episode 19

David finally becomes the Connor’s unofficial 4th child after Roseanne discovers that his mother is not fit to care for him.

“A Stash From the Past”

Season 6, Episode 4

Dan, Roseanne and Jackie all get hold of some marijuana and help themselves to a bathroom smoke session.

“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”

Season 6, Episode 18

This episode nearly didn’t even make it to air, as it features a kiss between Roseanna and guest star Mariel Hemingway, which was extremely controversial in 1994.

“White Men Can’t Kiss”

Season 7, Episode 9

A very poignant episode of the show in which DJ doesn’t want to kiss an African-Amercian girl in a school play, which fires up Roseanne to deliver this monologue: “I didn’t raise you to be some little bigot… Black people are just like us. They’re every bit as good as us — and any people who don’t think so is just some banjo-picking, cousin-dating, barefoot embarrassments to respectable white trash like us!”

“December Bride”

Season 8, Episode 11

Always pushing the boundaries of what audiences were comfortable with, this episode of Roseanne featured the first ever same-sex marriage ceremony to be depicted on U.S. TV.

“Springtime for David”

Season 8, Episode 19

This episode sees David move out of the Conner household and get a job at a cult-like theme park.

“Into That Good Night”

Season 9, Episodes 23 and 24

The final episodes of the series’ original run kill of Dan, but also do away with a few controversial twists. Luckily, John Goodman is back, alive and well, for the upcoming series revival.