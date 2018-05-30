‘Roseanne’ Cancellation: First Look at a Miserable John Goodman

Roseanne actor John Goodman has been spotted in public for the first time since ABC cancelled the series, and he does not look happy.

TMZ posted several paparazzi shots of the star, who played Dan Conner on the series. In the photos, he is seen in casual wear: a black T shirt, red athletic short and a red cap.

He seems a bit agitated and stressed based on his expressions in the photos.

The photos were taken hours after ABC canceled the sitcom, which had already been greenlit for an 11th season.

Goodman has not publicly commented on the series’ cancellation as of press time.

The backlash against the widely successful sitcom, which was the no. 1 TV show of the 2017-2018 season, began when the series’ star Roseanne Barr tweeted out a racist message about Valerie Jarrett, a former aid to Barack Obama, looking like a character on The Planet of the Apes and being connected to Muslim terrorist organization.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote.

As backlash began, Barr deleted the tweet. She then apologized and said she was leaving Twitter.

“I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter,” she wrote. “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Jarrett has since responded to Barr’s tweet at an MSNBC town hall on racism, saying that she hopes it is seen as “a teaching moment.

“This should be a teaching moment,” Jarrett told the crowd in attendance. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense. The person who’s walking down the street minding their own business and they see somebody cling to their purse, or want to cross the street, or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation, ‘the talk’ as we call it, and as you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day.”

She added, “I think that’s why I’m so glad to be here this evening talking with all of you.”