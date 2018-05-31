Roseanne Barr Speaks out on If Fox Should Pick up the Former ABC Show

Fans may be hoping for the Roseanne revival series to find a home on Fox following its cancellation by ABC, but star Roseanne Barr has other ideas.

After President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced that Roseanne had been canceled as a result of Barr’s “abhorrent, repugnant,” and racially insensitive tweet likening Valerie Jarrett, former aide for Barack Obama, to a Planet of the Apes character, many fans began rallying to have the sitcom moved to Fox. However, Barr, who headed the series and also starred, does not see that happening.

no, but thanks for your support! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

“No, but thanks for your support,” she tweeted in response to a fan campaign to get the series revived by the network.

Speculation that Fox could potentially pick up the series mainly comes from the fact that they recently revived conservative Tim Allen series Last Man Standing, which had formerly called the alphabet network home. And just as Roseanne Barr is, Tim Allen has earned himself the title of being an outspoken conservative comedian, though the cancellation of his series was due to ratings and not racially insensitive tweets.

Some fans have even speculated that Barr could make a guest appearance on the Tim Allen-starring series.

Roseanne, which originally ran in the ’80s and ’90s and made its return in March of this year, was a ratings madhouse for ABC, bringing in record numbers and even earning the network the distinction of being host to the No. 1 TV series. The success of its premiere episode was enough to give the series an early season 2 renewal, which would have been the series’ 11th season overall.

However, Fox has not yet made any mention of picking up the series or bringing Roseanne Barr onto an existing series, and the network has not yet commented on Barr’s Twitter statements.

While Barr does not seem fond of the possibility of the series continuing on Fox, and the likelihood of any network touching a series that is now connected to such a major controversy seems slim, there is still hope that the story could continue, albeit sans Roseanne Barr.

Given the series’ major success, it is possible that ABC will fill the now empty timeslot with a spin-off of Roseanne, with possibilities ranging from the series continuing without the lead and to spin-offs focusing on the different characters, including Darlene and Laurie. However, the most popular and in demand spin-off among social media seems to be one focusing on Dan.