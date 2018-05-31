Roseanne Barr ‘Sick’ Over Throwing out ‘Greatest Actors in the World’

Roseanne Barr has a lot to be sorry for after her racist tweets led to the cancellation of her hit series, but she has Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman — who have remained silent throughout the scandal — on her mind.

The disgraced comedian took to Twitter once again Wednesday night, this time to put ABC on blast for canceling the series, therefore letting go of talented actors Metcalf and Goodman.

“I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me — Laurie and John. I’m so sick over this — they will never have better character actors on their network,” Barr wrote.

ABC canceled No. 1 comedy series Roseanne after creator and star Barr went on yet another racist rant on Twitter, this time taking it a step further by saying Valerie Jarrett was the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Goodman and Metcalf may not be going too far away, however, as reports claim the ABC is considering starting a new show with Barr’s co-stars, since their deals are already in place.

Since they will have to pay the actors for their contracts anyway, it could be in their best interests to find a way to get something of it that can generate more ad revenue, rather than just going to pay cancellation fees.

Interestingly, some of the show’s writers will be sticking around ABC, as noted by executive producer Dave Caplan, who told reporters that he and Roseanne executive producers Bruce Helford and Bruce Rasmussen have other plans.

“[They] have a pilot project with Tom Werner for ABC, and we’ll continue working together,” Caplan said. “I know that Tom really regretted the fact that we had such a wonderful writing staff together — a real rare collection of talent — and I know he’d like to continue using it in some fashion if that were possible.”

Goodman recently broke his silence on the scandal, revealing he has been keeping himself away from reading the headlines and speaking out to avoid causing more trouble.

However, he did reveal he’s doing fine after the news of the cancellation. Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney and Lecy Goranson also spoke out on the scandal, denouncing Barr’s words.

Disney/ABC Entertainment executive Ben Sherwood also sent a company memo to the Roseanne staff apologizing for the abrupt cancellation.

The report comes hours after Sherwood shared a company memo to the Roseanne staff apologizing for the show's abrupt cancellation.

“Not enough… has been said about the many men and women who poured their hearts and lives into the show and were just getting started on next season,” Sherwood wrote. “We’re so sorry they were swept up in all of this and we give thanks for their remarkable talents, wish them well, and hope to find another way to work together down the road.”

Metcalf has not spoken publicly on the controversy so far.