Roseanne Barr Forgives Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert: ‘I Love U Both’

Roseanne Barr seems to have forgiven Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert for their Tuesday comments following Barr’s racist tweet and the subsequent cancellation of Roseanne.

“to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena,” Barr wrote. “I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It’s ok. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

After ABC canceled Roseanne because of her racist remark about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett on Tuesday, Fishman issued a long statement on Twitter, calling it “one of the hardest [days] in my life.”

“I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience welcomes us into their homes,” wrote Fishman, who played DJ on the original series and revival. “Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr responded to that on Wednesday by accusing Fishman of throwing her under the bus.

“I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. Me. You throw me under the bus,” Barr replied. “Nice!”

“You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness,” Fishman replied. “That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that.”

Gilbert, who played Darlene, tweeted, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

“Wow! Unreal,” Barr replied to Gilbert.

ABC quickly cancelled Roseanne on Tuesday after Barr tweeted, “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby=VJ,” referring to Jarrett.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said.

Since then, Barr has apologized and blamed Ambien for the comments. Sanofi, which makes Ambien, said racism was not a side effect of the medication.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” the company said in a statement. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Barr later disputed that she blamed her comment on the drug, and will appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday.

no, i didnt i blamed myself. stop lying. Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it’s just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

“No, I didn’t. I blamed myself. Stop lying,” Barr wrote to radio host David Pakman. “Yes, I have had odd Ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other [people] do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? It’s just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?”