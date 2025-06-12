Roseanne Barr Claims She Was Asked to Guest Star on ‘The Conners’ After Character’s Death

Roseanne Barr’s gripe with The Conners seems to be never-ending.

The comedian’s titular Roseanne character was killed off in the spinoff, which was retooled from a Roseanne revival.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Via OK! Magazine, Barr admitted during her new documentary, Roseanne is America, that producers on the ABC sitcom reached out to offer her a guest appearance after her character’s death. During the series premiere, it was explained that Roseanne had died following knee surgery due to an opioid overdose. In truth, Barr was fired from Roseanne following a racist tweet, leading to Roseanne‘s cancellation and ultimate spinoff, The Conners.

“They called me and asked me if I would like to come back as a guest star,” Barr claimed. “‘You’re coming back as a ghost.’ You’re asking me to come back to the show that you f—— stole from me and killed my a–, and now you want me to show up because you got s— f—— ratings and play a ghost.”

Although Barr wasn’t interested in coming back after being fired and after her beloved character was killed off, she doesn’t seem to have any ill will towards the show. At least not anymore. She reacted to the series finale, which aired in May and came full circle when the Conners continued to deal with their lawsuit against the pharmacy company behind the overdose. Her son and representative, Jake Pentland, revealed that his mother is “happy” with the result of the series, which ran for seven seasons in her absence, just two seasons short of Roseanne’s initial run.

(Robert Trachtenberg/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Considering Barr was fired and ABC decided to do a whole new series within the Roseanne universe, it’s interesting to know that she was eventually asked back. It’s unknown how long after The Conners premiered that she got the call, but the wound seems to have still been pretty fresh, so it’s not surprising she immediately turned it down.

How the show would have gone had Barr taken the offer to guest star is unknown, but it’s likely to have changed the course of the show for a little bit. At the very least, fans can relive their favorite Roseanne Conner moments with all episodes of Roseanne streaming on Peacock. Meanwhile, all episodes of The Conners are available to stream on Hulu.