Roseanne Barr Reacts to ‘The Conners’ Series Finale

Roseanne Barr has something to say about The Conners TV series finale. She was featured in the show as a visit to her character’s gravesite was included.

Jake Pentland, Roseanne’s son and representative, told TMZ that despite being written out of her own revival show due to a controversial tweet, she is happy with the result of the show. The Conners aired for seven seasons in spite of her absence.

Barr’s family says the chapter is officially closed. Pentland admits the family ever watched an episode of the spinoff once his mom got fired. They even claim they didn’t know the series finale aired.

The show launched in 2018 with the remaining Roseanne cast after the original show was canned after Barr fired off a widely perceived racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. The rebranded sitcom killed off her character with an opioid overdose.

Dan, aka John Goodman eventually sued the pharmacy company behind Barr’s character’s overdose. In the series finale, he finds out they’re paying him for the tragedy and he decides to mark the moment with the family at his wife’s grave.

As for the comedian not being physically present in the finale executive producer Bruce Helford said, per USA Today, “I’m sure there were a lot of fans who would like to have seen it.”

Still, they wanted to pay homage. “She’s not there physically,” Helford added. “But we wanted to honor something that she really gave birth to and cared for. We did right by her memory. The audience certainly loved her and her family.”

Barr was the Emmy-winning star and the Conner family glue on the show, which peaked at No. 1. The show aired from October 1988 to May 1997. She revived the series in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois, 20 years later in March 2018. Two months later, the show was cancelled.