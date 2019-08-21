Ronda Rousey Reveals Photo of Nearly Severed Finger After ‘9-1-1’ Set Injury

Ronda Rousey’s finger injury is not for the weak of heart. The WWE star broke her middle finger during a scene in the first responder drama 9-1-1 last week and shared a photo of the gruesome injury with TMZ, who first reported the news and said in a correction that she actually injured two of her fingers on set.

During a scene in which Rousey got “a little over-exuberant” and slammed a door on her finger, according to a source, Rousey broke her middle finger, nearly severing the tendon. The outlet reports that she also fractured the tip of her ring finger.

Rousey, 32, was reportedly taken by ambulance to a San Diego hospital for treatment where the finger was repaired with a bolt and screws. What’s more is that Rousey reportedly returned for work on set the next day, and that when the incident occurred she didn’t wince or break character in an effort to finish the take.

An update from the wrestling legend is reportedly forthcoming on her website.

As previously reported, Rousey was cast as a recurring role of an LAFD firefighter in the Fox drama. Her character, named Lena Bosko, is a “stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits,” according to a description.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 follows the high-pressure professional and personal lives of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers constantly finding themselves sin frightening or unbelievable situations around Los Angeles. The series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman. Connie Britton played a series regular role in the first season but left ahead of Season 2 after her contract expired. The show was 2018’s best rated new series on broadcast during its first season.

It was renewed for Season 3 back in March.

“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thom Thom said in a statement at the time.

Season 3 of 9-1-1 will premiere Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo credit: Bryan Steffy / Stringer / Getty