Robin Wright Gives A Big ‘House Of Cards’ Tease During ‘Wonder Woman’ Red Carpet

As the new season of House of Cards draws closer, the cast is remaining pretty quiet about what fans can expect. However, Robin Wright did open up a little at the premiere of her new movie, Wonder Woman, and gave a small clue about where the direction of the show is headed.

Speaking to journalists on the red carpet, Wright, who plays First Lady Claire Underwood, teased, "Things are going to become very difficult for Francis and very interesting for Claire."

While that brief sentence doesn't seem like much, there is actually quite a bit you can infer from it.

For those of you who may not be caught up on the show, please note there are potential spoilers ahead.

What Can We Expect From The New Season of House of Cards?

At the end of the last season, we saw that Tom Hammerschmidt, the former editor of The Washington Herald, was getting closer and closer to unveiling some of Frank Underwood's past corruptions.

Once the Underwoods found out, they mounted an incredible defense in the form of distracting the American public away from the story by manipulating a domestic terror situation that was already national news.

By Wright saying, "Things are going to become very difficult for Francis," she could mean that the dark secrets he hides may come to light. If that happens, is would certainly make life incredibly difficult for him because he has done some pretty terrible things.

Luckily for Claire, she's mostly remained willfully ignorant to the specifics of his actions, so when Wright says things will get "very interesting for Claire," this could be a reference to the outcome of the shows upcoming Presidential election where the Underwoods are running together against GOP candidate Will Conway, played by Joel Kinnaman.

Speculatively speaking, there's a chance Wright's comment could foreshadow a Claire Underwood presidency, assuming Frank can't keep deflecting the lights shining on his grave misconducts.

House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released

While we can only guess now, all be answered when the fifth season of House of Cards hits Netflix on May, 30th.

[H/T: ET Online]