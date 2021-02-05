Rip Looks Killer in Foreboding 'Yellowstone' Photo Shared by Cole Hauser

✖

Fans may still be waiting for a Yellowstone Season 4 premiere date, but series star Cole Hauser is making the wait a little easier with a few behind-the-scenes photos. With the upcoming season currently in production in Missoula, Montana, Hauser took to Instagram Wednesday with a brand new look at what fans can expect, giving them a tease at what’s in store for his character, Rip Wheeler.

Shared with his 425,000 Instagram followers, the image showcase Hauser's onscreen counterpart "though the eyes of [Jefferson White] behind the scenes." White portrays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the mega-popular Paramount Network series. Although Hauser didn't give away any further details about the picture, including what exactly was happening in the scene, he appeared to be standing in a room that appeared to be slightly in disarray. The black-and-white image, coupled with the lighting, gave the scene and Hauser a foreboding look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22)

The post immediately sparked a flurry of comments from fans, who have been eagerly awaiting any news on the upcoming season of Yellowstone. One person quipped, that it looks "like he's about to kill Jimmy with his bare f'n hands," with somebody else adding that Hauser's character "always looking ready to deck someone.....and then eventually he smiles and melts all our hearts." Another person wrote, "that's a great shot! Getting me excited for season 4.I'm ready to see Rip unleash hell on the one who hurt Beth." As several people dubbed Yellowstone "the best show ever," several showered praise on Hauser and his character, writing, "favorite character I've seen you play!" Another person commented, "I have watched it from the beginning and every one is EPIC just like watching a movie on the big screen. Love it all!" White, meanwhile, jumped in on the fun, too, writing, "good looking out, boss!!"

Although details for the upcoming season are being kept under lock and key, Hauser hasn't shied away from sharing a few teases with fans as the series gets back to production. A post in October sparked some concern about White's character's fate. That post, another onset photo, showed numerous Yellowstone actors, though White was not among them. Fans can seemingly breathe a sigh of relief knowing that White is still onset as recently as this week.

Yellowstone premiered in June of 2018 and quickly became a hit, rising to become the No. 1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV. In 2019, it became the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. As fans await Season 4, which does not yet have a premiere date, they can catch up on the first three seasons, which are available for streaming on Peacock.