'Rick and Morty' Spinoff Revealed

The misadventures of Rick and Morty will continue, this time with a new animation style. WarnerMedia announced Wednesday a new Rick and Morty spinoff, titled Rick and Morty: The Anime. The 10-episode series, which follows other digital shorts based in the hit animated series' universe, is now in production and will air on Adult Swim and stream on HBO Max.

Based on the Emmy-award-winning adult animated series, Rick and Morty: The Anime will span 10 episodes and adapt themes and events of the main series, though it will stand on its own as an original work. Tower of God director Takashi Sano will direct the upcoming series, which does not yet have a premiere date. Sano has worked with Adult Swim on the series in the past, directing both of its previous anime shorts, "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)." The series is produced by Telecom Animation Film.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. "It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception," Sano said in a statement. "I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

Rick and Morty: The Anime was greenlit alongside the anime series Ninja Kamui. From director Sunghoo Park, known for God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan, who is a Nukenin, or "a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family." After being ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact their revenge on Joe and his family, Joe rises from his seeming "death" and re-emerges as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, noted that "Toonami helped introduce anime to a U.S. audience 25 years ago, and is creating new, dynamic originals for the next generation of anime fans." Of the two new series, Ouweleen said they build on the legacy of those recent originals such as Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue the Animation, with Uzumaki and Housing Complex C, premiering later this year." Premeire dates have not been announced for Rick and Morty: The Anime and Ninja Kamui.