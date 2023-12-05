'Rick and Morty' Season 7, Episode 8: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

The latest episode is streaming on the Adult Swim app, but is only available with a valid cable login. It can be purchased or rented elsewhere.

This week's episode of Rick and Morty is streaming only on the Adult Swim app, and only for those with a valid cable login. Since you can't subscribe to the app on its own, the best way for cable-cutters to watch is to rent or purchase the episode on a digital store like Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu. Otherwise, you may have to wait months for Season 7 to hit subscription-based services like Hulu and Max.

Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 8 is titled "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie." If any episode is going to draw in viewers who are not die-hard fans of the series, this is it since it features a cameo by rapper and actor Ice-T. If you want this episode on its own you can purchase it for $1.99 on digital stores, but if you want the entire season you can purchase it for $18.99. That includes the episodes that haven't come out yet – typically, new episodes become available on your chosen PVOD service within hours after they air on streaming. While you can't stay up late and catch it on Sundays, you can usually watch it over breakfast on Monday morning.

Episode 8 promises to reintroduce this show's version of Ice-T – voiced by series co-creator Dan Harmon – and reveal that he used to be a student of Morty's (Harry Belden) math teach, Mr. Goldenfold (Brandon Johnson). The preview indicates that Ice-T goes by "Water-T" now after the events of Season 2, Episode 5, "Get Schwifty" melted his cold exterior. It's a funny plotline to pick back up this late in the game, and it gets even more wild when you see where it leads.

Harmon's impression of Ice-T was a staple of his defunct podcast Harmontown, where he often improvised rap lyrics on the fly in front of a live audience. However, the real Ice-T has commented on the impression a few times since "Get Schwifty" premiered back in 2015. At first, he tweeted: "This happens with cartoonists after lots of drugs... Fn Crazy!!"

Ice-T seemed to warm up to his sci-fi depiction as the years went on. In 2019, he responded to a fan on social media, writing: "I got a lotta Love from my RickandMorty appearance!" Fans hoped that meant Ice-T would be open to appearing on the show himself, and so did Harmon. In 2018, Harmon told an interviewer from Inverse that he still hoped to book Ice-T for a cameo some day. This weekend, that finally came true.

"I love Ice T and it would be a fantasy come true to have him come and do Ice T or Water T or any other character," Harmon said. "He could be Vice President or whatever. It would be great to work with him sometime. I love his voice. That's why I do a dumb impression of it... Ice T, this is my personal appeal to you. Please come do a voice for Rick and Morty."

Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 8, "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" premiered on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. It is available to stream now on the Adult Swim app or on digital stores like Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.