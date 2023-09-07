'Rick and Morty' Season 7, Episode 1: How to Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 1 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. Adult Swim announced the big premiere last week along with some other details that fans will love. Those trying to watch the show without cable may be disappointed at the streaming options, but one way or another they will be able to find the episodes.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will continue to air exclusively on Adult Swim, and unfortunately a cable package is the only subscription-based means of watching it. As in previous years, Fans will be able to watch it on the Adult Swim app or website, but they will need a valid cable log-in to access that service. The app does not have a stand-alone subscription option. That means the only way to watch the new season without cable is to rent or purchase the show on a digital store like Amazon's Prime Video or Apple TV.

According to Warner Bros., new episodes of Rick and Morty this season will be available to rent or purchase "the day after they premiere on Adult Swim." However, in the past these new episodes have gone up nearly simultaneously with the cable debut. Either way, since the show airs at 11 p.m. the episodes should be available within hours after they air at the most. In previous seasons, these digital purchases also means fans got the uncensored episodes with the curse words intact.

Finally, if you're holding out for a streaming option, Adult Swim says that Season 7 "will be available to stream in 2024." That may not narrow it down much, but it is a guarantee of sorts for the many fans who watch the show on Max or Hulu.

Perhaps the most exciting news about Rick and Morty Season 7 is that it will have no mid-season hiatus and no off-weeks. Adult Swim has scheduled new episodes every Sunday from Oct. 15 to Dec. 17. The network has also released all of the new episode titles – "How Poopy got His Poop Back," "The Jerrick Trap," "Air Force Wong," "That's Amorte," "Unmortricken," "Rickfending Your Mort," "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer," "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie," "Mort: Ragnarok" and "Fear No Mort."

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. You can stream it on the Adult Swim app or rent or purchase it on a digital store. In the meantime, you can find all six previous season on Max and Hulu.