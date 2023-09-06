'Rick and Morty' Clip Teases What's to Come in Season 7

Adult Swim dropped a new teaser for Rick and Morty Season 7 on Wednesday but it left some big questions conspicuously unanswered. The new season is about a month away and fans still don't know who will take over as the voices of the two titular characters – not to mention all the plot cliffhangers left over. This promo doesn't address any of those things, instead focusing on Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Summer (Spencer Grammer).

The new promo finds Beth and Summer sitting together on the Smith family couch where Summer apparently gets an alert on her phone telling her that the two of them are the stars of their very first promo. They waste no time in breaking the fourth wall, promising: "Season 7 is gonna be, like, so epic." They describe things that could happen, referencing long-running plot threads such as "Evil Morty," "Rick Prime" and so on. However, both lose steam quickly, saying they'd rather have a more low-key season.

"Can we just have a regular low-stakes sitcom season?" Beth asked, swirling her wine glass. "I'd rather that we just got food poisoning or something." At the end, Beth reflected on their first promo, asking: "You think we did okay?"

"It's a low bar," Summer answered, already back on her phone. The new video didn't give fans any information on Season 7 that they didn't already have. So far, we know for sure that the show will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 15 on Adult Swim, and that it will air continuously for ten weeks. We also have the episode titles for all 10 new episodes.

We've also seen a handful of new images thanks to the video teaser for the episode titles, but this is the first new animation we've seen for Season 7. That's conspicuous since series co-creator and star Justin Roiland was fired a few months ago. The show is reportedly casting "sound-alikes" for all of Roiland's characters, but so far we have not heard them for ourselves or seen them back in action.

Roiland was charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment back in January in relation to an incident that took place in January of 2020. After news of his charges broke, some fans and former colleagues came forward with their own allegations against Roiland. In March of 2023, the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence, but that has not done much to repair Roiland's reputation.

A tell-all piece by The Hollywood Reporter described Roiland's workplace behavior as problematic as well. It described his participation in his shows as minimal, with the voice-over work serving to guarantee him his income while he gradually let writing and animation fall by the wayside. Some staff members on Rick and Morty even claimed they had never met Roiland or seen him come to work.

Some fans remain skeptical of how the show will look without Roiland, while others are optimistic. Either way, all fans are eager to see the final product for themselves. Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 15 on Adult Swim.