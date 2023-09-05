'Rick and Morty' Season 7 Makes Another Big Change in Wake of Justin Roiland Firing

The new season will have a different release structure than recent seasons, and fans are likely to be pleased.

Fans may have mixed feelings about Rick and Morty re-casting its two titular characters, but the other change to this season is likely to be more popular. According to a report by The Wrap, Rick and Morty Season 7 will premiere week-to-week for 10 weeks straight with no mid-season hiatus or other scheduling snafus. The season premieres on Sunday, Oct. 15 on Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty has become infamous for its long breaks and debut stunts, but the show is taking a more direct approach this year. Sources said that there are no off-weeks or hiatuses planned for the entire season, with episodes scheduled every Sunday from Oct. 15 to Dec. 17. Furthermore, the official Rick and Morty social media account shared all 10 new episodie titles last week.

The season premiere is titled "How Poopy got His Poop Back," presumably referencing fan-favorite side character Mr. Poopybutthole. Episode 2 is titled "The Jerrick Trap" followed by Episode 3, "Air Force Wong." After that comes "That's Amorte," "Unmortricken," "Rickfending Your Mort," "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer," "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" and "Mort: Ragnarick." Finally, the season finale, "Fear No Mort," premieres on Dec. 17.

Rick and Morty has developed a reputation for dense writing, contrarianism and over-exciting its fanbase for the last few years, but this season will likely be judged harder than ever. Back in January, series star and co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. Adult Swim moved swiftly to fire Roiland, as did the companies behind his other prominent cartoons. The charges were ultimately dropped but an expose by The Hollywood Reporter revealed other deep-seated issues between Roiland and his collaborators, meaning he is not likely to be reinstated any time soon.

Roiland performed the voices of Rick, Morty, Mr. Poopybutthole and many other characters on Rick and Morty, and so far Adult Swim has not revealed his replacement(s). At San Diego Comic Con, executive producer Steve Levy told fans that they have simply cast "soundalikes" for Roiland, hoping to make this transition as smooth as possible. Fans are eager to hear the new voices for themselves, but so far all the promotional material has used old footage from Season 5 and Season 6.

There may be a trailer or other big reveal coming in the next month or so, but either way we know for sure we will hear the new voices on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.