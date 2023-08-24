'Rick and Morty' Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed

Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith are coming back and just in time for Halloween. Deadline reports that Adult Swim has finally set a premiere date for Season 7 of Rick and Morty. The fan-favorite animated series is set to premiere its seventh season on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET. In a statement, Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen said, "It's happening."

"Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation," Ouweleen continued. "This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started." Season 7 will sound a bit different, as co-creator and star Justin Roiland isn't in business with Adult Swim's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. There were allegations against him of domestic abuse, but charges were dropped because of insufficient evidence.

Roiland voiced titular characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, as well as a few others. While the voice roles will be recast, the replacements have yet to be announced. With a premiere date announced, it's likely that more information about the new cast will be released soon. It can't be easy finding voice actors who sound like the original characters, but fans shouldn't be too worried.

There will be much to look forward to in Season 7 of Rick and Morty, and it was teased by Warner Bros. Discovery. "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

It will be interesting to hear how different Rick and Morty will be. It does sound like Season 7 will still be a great one to watch, so fans shouldn't be missing out. Hopefully, voice cast replacement(s) are announced soon. In the meantime, fans can watch the first six seasons of the animated series on Hulu. Season 7 of Rick and Morty will finally be premiering on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. You won't want to miss it. It may not be the same, but the antics the duo get into will surely still be pretty good.