'Rick and Morty' Season 5, Episode 5: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 5 is halfway over, so now is a great time to catch up on any episodes you've missed. Episode 5, "Amortycan Grickfitti," premiered on Sunday, July 18 on Adult Swim. If you missed the broadcast, there are only a few ways to watch it after the fact.

New episodes of Rick and Morty Season 5 are available to stream on the Adult Swim app and AdultSwim.com shortly after they air on TV, however, they are only available to users with a valid cable log-in. There is no way to purchase access to the app individually, so if you don't have cable but you're dying to see the latest episode, your best option is to purchase it digitally. Rick and Morty Season 5 is available on digital stores like iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video here. If you pay $24.99 for the full season, you'll get access to new episodes within hours of their premiere, or you can buy individual episodes for $2.99.

It's worth noting that some streaming apps do technically have new episodes of Rick and Morty, but only the live broadcast as part of "skinny TV bundles." For future reference, you can subscribe to Hulu + Live TV here and watch new episodes every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET, but you won't be able to stream them after that, so purchasing the season is still your best option for catching up.

If you want to hold out for Rick and Morty Season 5 to join one of your subscription services, you're in for an unfortunately long wait. The show is airing from now through August, and it will likely take months after that for it to hit the streamers. Seasons 1 through 4 are currently available on Hulu and HBO Max, but there's no word on when Season 5 might join them.

If you're a die-hard fan of Rick and Morty, you may want to prioritize catching up soon. So far, Season 5 has provided some of the best episodes in the show's history, and all signs point to more greatness on the way. In particular, fans of the show's continuity-heavy storylines will want to watch this one, as executive producer Steve Marder teased some big events in the virtual Adult Swim festival in November.

"There's epic canon in Season 5 coming," he said. "I mean, fans are going to like, get knocked over by the canon we're about to hit them with in Season 5."

Those are hopeful words for fans of plots like Space Beth, Evil Morty and the Citadel of Ricks. We'll have to tune in to see where exactly they're going with all this. New episodes of Rick and Morty air on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

