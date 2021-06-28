'Rick and Morty' Season 5, Episode 2: Justin Roiland Makes Surprising Note About New Episode

✖

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland loved the new episode so much that he actually wanted it to be the season premiere. Season 5, Episode 2, "Mortyplicity" premiered on Sunday, June 27 on Adult Swim. Roiland gave an interview with Collider saying he rallied for it to kick off the whole season.

Roiland spoke to reporters just after Season 5, Episode 1, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" premiered. While he was pleased by the fan response there, he couldn't help hyping up the second episode more. He said: "Listen, I really wanted to swap two and one. Wait till you see Episode 2. I was like, 'this should be the premiere. It's f—ing insane.' But it was too late to make the change."

Roiland added: "I love both of those episodes, by the way. They’re so cool. I'm excited for people to see the rest of the season. Episode 2 is f—ing insane in the best way. It's really a classic, over-the-top, Rick and Morty brain-melting episode. In a good way."

These comments helped excite fans even more if that's possible for a show of Rick and Morty's stature. Now that it's out, it's not hard to see what Roiland was talking about. "Mortyplicity" is quintessential to the series in just about every way.

Spoilers for Rick and Morty ahead: the episode dealt with clones, alternate realities and Rick's callous disregard for their lives in either case. Fans got more input on "Mortyplicity" on Monday morning, when Adult Swim published the "Inside the Episode" segment online. In it, writers Dan Harmon and Albro Lundy discussed the particulars of the concept in a bit more specific detail.

"One of the fun parts is that you can start to play around with what the family would and wouldn't do," Lundy explained. "Certain flaws would begin to emerge, certain behavioral patterns. One of the hard parts about doing an episode like this is, everyone's going to be asking questions the whole time... I know I went a little crazy."

"If a guy like him wants to dig his teeth into something that exhausting, I let them do it," Harmon added sarcastically. "Yes, pour your young blood into the soul around my mansion. Help my flowers bloom."

If you missed the episode, you can stream it now on AdultSwim.com with a valid cable login, or else purchase it on a digital store like Amazon Prime Video here. Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 3, "A Rickconventient Truth" premieres on Sunday, July 4 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.