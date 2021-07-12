'Rick and Morty' Season 5, Episode 4: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

✖

Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 4, "Rickdependence Spray" premiered on Sunday, July 11, but if you missed the live broadcast it may be tricky to find it streaming. The show airs on Adult Swim, which does not typically put its new releases up on streaming services right away. Those without a cable package may find that their best bet for watching the show is to purchase it digitally.

New episodes of Rick and Morty are available to stream after they air every week on AdultSwim.com or the Adult Swim app. However, in both cases, you need a valid cable log-in to watch. You can't purchase a subscription to the app independently, and other streaming services do not have these new episodes yet. That means if you want to watch without paying for cable, you may want to hit up a store like Amazon Prime Video, which has Rick and Morty Season 5 here. The whole season is $24.99, and individual episodes are $2.99, and prices are similar across other stores like iTunes, YouTube TV and Google Play.

Digitally purchasing the season means you will get access to new episodes hours after they air on TV. These will stay in your library regardless of subscriptions and changing licensing agreements. The digitally-purchased version is even uncensored, so all of Rick's outbursts come free of bleeps.

It's worth noting that you can stream Rick and Morty Season 5 without a cable subscription, but only if you watch it in real-time. "Skinny TV bundles" like Hulu + Live TV — available here with a free trial for new users — or Fubo TV (available here) both carry Adult Swim. The problem is, they only show the live telecast, so if you miss your show at its usual time you may be out of luck.

That can be tough for a show that airs at 11 p.m. ET on a school night, but Rick and Morty is well-worth staying up for. The new season is already taking its eponymous heroes further than they've ever gone before into the sadness and absurdity of the multiverse. Episode 4, "Rickdependence Spray" is no exception.

Earlier seasons of Rick and Morty are still available to stream on HBO Max, or on the standard version of Hulu — available with a free trial here. However, it will likely be months before Season 5 joins those catalogs, so if you're planning on watching it there be prepared for a long wait.

For the rest of the summer, you can keep up on cable. New episodes of Rick and Morty Season 5 premiere every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. The season finale will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 29.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.