'Rick and Morty' Season 5, Episode 3: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 3, "A Rickconvenient Mort" was a doozy, and if you missed it you'll want to catch up fast. New episodes of the series premiere on Adult Swim at 11 p.m. ET every Sunday, and they are streaming on the Adult Swim app for a few weeks after that. For those trying to keep up without a full cable subscription, there are only a few ways to watch episodes after the fact.

Rick and Morty Season 5 is streaming on AdultSwim.com and the Adult Swim app, but only for those with a valid cable log-in. There's no way to pay for the app individually, so if you can't get in there your best bet is to purchase the episode or the season digitally. Amazon Prime Video has Rick and Morty Season 5 for $24.99 here, or for $2.99 per episode. If you purchase the season digitally here or on another digital store like iTunes or YouTube TV, you'll get access to new episodes uncensored hours after they first air.

You can watch Rick and Morty Season 5 live with a skinny TV bundle like Hulu + Live TV here, or FuboTV here, both with free trials for new users. However, these services will only broadcast the episodes when they are airing on cable, and will not have them on-demand afterward.

If you're trying to hold out for the new season to hit HBO Max and Hulu, you may be stuck waiting a while. It will likely be months after the season finishes airing in August to reach those subscription platforms. In the case of "A Rickconvenient Mort," it may be worth making an exception and shelling out for the season pass.

Season 5, Episode 3 is one of the series' best episodes ever, turning a sardonic take on Captain Planet into a poignant love story for Morty (Justin Roiland). The teenager falls in love with "Planetina," going to great lengths to be with her only to find that relationships come with challenges of their own. The balance between flippant jokes and eye-watering truths is masterful, even for this series.

Rick and Morty Season 5 is on a hot streak so far, with each episode getting rave reviews. Hopefully, the trend continues all summer, as the whole season is scheduled to run continuously with no midseason break. That means the grand finale will come on Sunday, Aug. 29. Until then, Rick and Morty airs every Sunday night at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

