'Rick and Morty' Season 5, Episode 2: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 2 premiered on Sunday, June 27 on Adult Swim. If you missed the episode live or you're hoping to rewatch it after the fact, there are only a few ways to do it. The easiest is to go to AdultSwim.com — if you have access.

Adult Swim has the latest season of Rick and Morty streaming each week on its website or its app, but you need a valid cable login to get access. Sadly, if you're a cord-cutter using streaming exclusively these days, there's no way to buy access to Adult Swim's streaming library. That means your best bet for watching Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 2, "Mortyplicity" is to purchase either the episode or the full season on a digital store, like here on Amazon. This will give you access to the uncensored episodes each week as they come out for the rest of the summer.

The good news is that you can use streaming services to watch the rest of the season as it comes out. Rick and Morty is available live on skinny TV bundles like Hulu + Live TV — available here — or Fubo TV — available here. However, these services do not host the show after it airs, so if you don't watch it or record it using a DVR-type device, you're out of luck.

You can also watch the season premiere with no subscription whatsoever. Adult Swim put that episode up on its YouTube channel in full, but it doesn't appear to be doing so with the entire season. That means you could catch up on the premiere, skip "Mortyplicity" and still watch the rest of the season live as the summer goes on.

However you watch, this week's episode was a must-see for die-hard Rick and Morty fans. It combined the show's penchant for subverting expectations with its love of clones, alternate timelines and long bait-and-switches. As the name implies, the episode featured many different Morty Smiths and Rick Sanchezes. It even touched on some of the rare continuous storylines like "Space Beth."

Rick and Morty Season 5 will air in one straight shot, unlike Season 4 which took a midseason break. Assuming there are no holiday breaks, that means the show will wrap up its season on Sunday, Aug. 29. That gives us a long summer of new episodes to look forward to.

Rick and Morty Season 5 is streaming now on AdultSwim.com or on your preferred digital store. New episodes air each Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

