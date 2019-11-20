‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 3 Preview Revealed

The next episode of Rick and Morty features a cast of crazy new characters, but it does not look like they will get to do much. The preview for Season 4, Episode 3, “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty,” shows the classic montage of an elite team being assembled. Hopefully Rick has something good in mind for them.

We are a couple of weeks into the new season of Rick and Morty, and so far fans have gotten a little of everything — from family drama to existential crises, and whatever falls between. Judging the preview for this weekend, it looks like we can add a heist to the list.

The preview shows Rick and Morty convincing friends to join them for one big job. They pick up a massive green alien named Glar, a humanoid woman with “confusing-ass hands,” and a race car driver named Truckula. In the final shot, we see some kind of purple-skinned figure in cowboy garb added to the mix.

Who’s in? Catch a new episode of #RickAndMorty this Sunday at 11:30p on @adultswim. pic.twitter.com/R7al0rRbfQ — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 18, 2019

As hard as Rick works to rope these allies in, he does not seem to have much for them to do. The preview ends with him and Morty leaving the three newcomers in a huge lobby, surrounded by safes and vaults.

Fans have a lot of hopes for the episode, which is the halfway mark of this particular batch. Many have lamented the fact that Rick and Morty have been mostly separated in the first two episodes, but by the look of it, they spend this one together at last.

Whether that is by choice or not remains to be seen. Morty appears cool and confident in many of the shots here, but he seems confused and anxious when Rick dismisses the other team members. We could be in for a twist ending, with Rick tricking Morty into something he did not sign up for, as usual.

Rick and Morty Season 4 is the first to come out since the show’s massive 70-episode renewal deal with Adult Swim. The show is guaranteed to be around for years to come, and the creators have promised that this job security will help them deliver episodes faster than before.

For now, we have three more episodes to look forward to in 2019. The promotional material states that there will be new episodes every Sunday through Dec. 8. After that, there will presumably be a midseason break for the holidays, but hopefully the show will return early in 2020.

Starting next year, Rick and Morty will be even easier to find as it is included in the programming for HBO Max. Adult Swim’s parent company WarnerMedia is highlighting the cartoon on its new streaming service, so cord-cutters may have an easier time catching Season 5 from week to week without cable.



Rick and Morty airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.