‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 2: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The new season of Rick and Morty continues this weekend with this year’s first big celebrity cameo. Season 4, Episode 2 features director Taika Waititi doing the voice of Glootie, an alien intern who will apparently cause trouble with a temperamental new app. There are several ways to stream the show live, or to watch it on Monday morning.

Rick and Morty is a massive hit, and this long-awaited fourth season promises to be one of the biggest TV events of 2019. However, the show airs on Adult Swim, the late night, adult-oriented time block on Cartoon Network. Frankly, Rick and Morty‘s vast audience is likely less familiar with this channel and how to access it than they are with streaming services, premium networks and other platforms that host blockbuster properties.

Thankfully, Adult Swim is ahead of the curve. The channel has an easy-to-use streaming app for mobile devices and computers, which can be accessed with a valid cable subscription log-in. The app works with Chromecasts, and many other dedicated streaming devices that make it easy to put the action up on the big screen.

Unfortunately, there is no way for cord-cutters to subscriber directly to the app, but there are many other ways to get Adult Swim live without cable. Skinny TV bundles like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV all come with Adult Swim built in, so you can watch Rick and Morty as soon as it airs on Sunday.

Finally, if all else fails, you can buy the episode directly on Amazon Prime Video, and it will be available there in the early hours of Monday morning too. Incidentally, buying the season pass there is a good option, as it gets you access to the show uncensored, so the frequent swear words are not covered with shrill beeps.

This may be the last season with such a disparate spread of options for Rick and Morty, as the show is going big time in the spring. Rick and Morty is included in the catalogue for HBO Max, the new streaming service from Adult Swim’s parent company, WarnerMedia. Subscribers will be able to watch all four seasons there starting in May, and with any luck, Season 5 may follow soon after.

Where ever you watch it, Rick and Morty is a must-see. The show has more heart than any crass, zany late night cartoon has any right to be. It offers an unflinching portrait at the modern family structure, with the interdimensional high-jinks and mind-bending space travel serving as background noise to a power struggle between two teenagers, their parents and their grandfather, all intent on having their expectations met.



Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 2, “The Old Man and the Seat,” premieres on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.