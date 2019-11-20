‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 2: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 4 is in full swing, and if you want to avoid social media spoilers you will probably want to keep up from week to week. The show airs late on Sunday nights on Adult Swim, but there are plenty of other ways to catch it as the week begins.

Rick and Morty airs on Sunday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. For those that stay up late, it is not hard to catch. Cable subscribers can watch it or set their DVRs, while those with a valid cable login can also stream it live on the Adult Swim app. Unfortunately, this app has no subscription option for non-cable users.

The show can also be viewed life with most skinny TV bundles. Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all have it. However, these services do not appear to carry the episode for streaming after it airs, so if you’re not up at midnight, you will miss it here.

Fortunately, there are other options. Once again, cable users can log in on the Adult Swim app or the Adult Swim website to watch it, but not without a valid ID. This is a problem for cord-cutters. Even Hulu — which currently carries the rest of the series — is not hosting Rick and Morty Season 4 yet, so don’t count on watching it once it goes up there.

For those looking to get just the show by itself, the best option may be a season pass on a service like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes or Google Play. Here, you will either have to pay for each episode or buy the season outright — around $20 depending on which service you choose. However, not only does this get you access to the show with no additional subscriptions to juggle, it gets you the uncensored version, meaning Rick’s frequent, expletive outbursts are not bleeped.

Buying the season digitally gives you access to each episode a few hours after it airs, and you will keep it for life. Of course, if you’re playing the long game, Rick and Morty Season 4 will probably join its three predecessors on Hulu a few months after it airs.

Streaming Rick and Morty may be easier by the time Season 5 rolls around. The show has been added to the catalogue of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service. The company owns Cartoon Network — and Adult Swim by extension — so obviously they are highlighting this massive cartoon success in their new digital catalogue.

So far, Rick and Morty Season 4 has not disappointed, judging by fans’ responses. The show has given us big celebrity guest voices, shocking existential conundrums and at least one bizarre, sci-fi overreaction from Rick. There are three more episodes to go before the midseason break, and hopefully the show will be back early in the new year.



