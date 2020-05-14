Some 'Rick and Morty' Fans Offended Over 9/11 and Pearl Harbor Jokes

A Rick and Morty gag has riled up a few people on Twitter. In Sunday's Season 4 episode "Promortyus," the show's eponymous duo were doing what they do best: battling extra-dimensional aliens. However, the aliens in this case strongly resembled the Twin Towers, and as the pair approached them in their spaceship, they flew around the creature.

"Honestly, I'm proud of us for not—," Rick starts to say, via the New York Post. Morty then replies, "Totally, would have been cheap." Rick then adds that doing so would've been "low-hanging fruit," adding "we're better than that." After flying around the Twin Tower aliens, they instead fly into one that resembles Pear Harbor, which they then start bombing. "We almost did a 9/11, we went with the Pearl Harbor," Morty said later. "We're pretty classy."

While the show has never one to shy away from controversial topics or wild antics, it turns out, not all of the show's viewers agreed with Morty's assessment. Although some were slightly less critical. Of course, neither of the factions of them seemed hesitant to share their opinions on the matter on Twitter.