Some 'Rick and Morty' Fans Offended Over 9/11 and Pearl Harbor Jokes
A Rick and Morty gag has riled up a few people on Twitter. In Sunday's Season 4 episode "Promortyus," the show's eponymous duo were doing what they do best: battling extra-dimensional aliens. However, the aliens in this case strongly resembled the Twin Towers, and as the pair approached them in their spaceship, they flew around the creature.
"Honestly, I'm proud of us for not—," Rick starts to say, via the New York Post. Morty then replies, "Totally, would have been cheap." Rick then adds that doing so would've been "low-hanging fruit," adding "we're better than that." After flying around the Twin Tower aliens, they instead fly into one that resembles Pear Harbor, which they then start bombing. "We almost did a 9/11, we went with the Pearl Harbor," Morty said later. "We're pretty classy."
While the show has never one to shy away from controversial topics or wild antics, it turns out, not all of the show's viewers agreed with Morty's assessment. Although some were slightly less critical. Of course, neither of the factions of them seemed hesitant to share their opinions on the matter on Twitter.
Lmfaooo 😂 they skipped 9/11 and went for Pearl Harbor 😆 cAnT stand this show #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/FW2gyLAXSr— 6’7- Eleven Inches ➐ (@LebandzJames3) May 11, 2020
Rick & Morty skipping the twin towers but bombing Pearl Harbor shouldn’t be as funny as it is. 9/11 jokes really are off limits— wiz khalil (@BigK792) May 12, 2020
Is Rick and Morty still doing 9/11 jokes?
Because wow, that's so funny in 2020.— Poynter_Marcsman (@poyntermarcsman) May 11, 2020
Not Rick and Morty with the 9/11 jokes 😭😭😭😭😭😭— kat the snake (@KATMIRIAMXO) May 11, 2020
@RickandMorty this season sucks and on top of it your making 9/11 jokes? How about instead of making two shows that suck make one good one?— Jay (@ZedNickadeemus) May 11, 2020
Rick and morty man, you gotta be creative and bold to joke about 9/11 and pearl harbor like that.— Rithik Paikkadan (@maymeesa) May 12, 2020
There are very few shows that could pull off a 9/11 and Pearl Harbor joke back to back, Rick and Morty is one of them.— BIGBOIBLUNT (@JoshPianka) May 14, 2020
Rick and Morty did pearl harbor but not 9/11. True American legends ✓— Ethan (Cereal Killer) (@EMJ_Clince) May 13, 2020
Rick and Morty just referenced 9/11 and y’all are not looking good rn— Man-Æ (@young_savant) May 11, 2020
When I instantly knew it was 9/11 joke on Rick and Morty 👀 then it went pearl harbour real quick ooof— 🐰 (@heatherrrsyk) May 13, 2020
did rick and morty avoided twin towers and went for pearl harbor instead? im???— jude (@hashtagjude) May 13, 2020
When Rick and Morty avoided taking down the Twin Towers for Pearl Harbor instead I absolutely lost it pic.twitter.com/N6vUswzIBK— Straw Hat Rios 🏴☠️ (@BjwalkinRIVERS) May 12, 2020