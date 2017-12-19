‘Reno 911!’ Movie in the Works

Reno 911 fans might be getting the reunion they’ve always dreamed of. Niecy Nash, the actress who played Deputy Raineesha Williams on the show from 2003 to 2009, told The Hollywood Reporter that a movie reviving the old franchise is on the table, and she’s “trying to get everybody to commit to it this summer.”

The Comedy Central series was a huge hit while it was on the air. A film spin-off came out in 2007 called Reno 911: Miami, and Netflix even made one attempt to revive the series in 2011. Now it seems the stars may finally align to put the old department back in the line of duty.

One of the series’ co-creators, Kerri Kenney, said she felt that a reunion was “long overdue.”

“Last week, there was an email chain that went around saying, ‘Come on guys, let’s do another run!’” She said. “It’s really a matter of timing for us and when everybody is available. Niecy sent Tom and I a picture of a kiosk in a Walmart and I guess we’re big stocking stuffers this year because it was a display of our box set. We were like, ‘Maybe it’s time.’”

As for the story to be addressed in the reboot, Nash didn’t seem concerned. “Do we need a storyline?” she asked. “We’re just gonna put on the uniforms and see what happens.”

Nash has been busy since the series went off the air eight years ago. She has appeared on Fox’s Scream Queens, which just wrapped up this year, as well as The Soul Man, Getting On, and The Mindy Project. Nash’s first book is set to release soon.