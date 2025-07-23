Remembering Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘The Conners’ Cameo

Following Ozzy Osbourne’s death, it’s time to look back at one of his only TV show cameos.

The rock legend, who passed away Tuesday morning at 76, appeared on The Conners in 2020 alongside wife, Sharon Osbourne.

The couple cameoed in the Season 2 episode, “Beards, Thrupples and Robots” in March 2020, and it was very brief. Their appearance didn’t come until the very end of the episode, as a couple eating at the recently revived Lunch Box restaurant. Jackie, Darlene, and Becky discuss what’s been keeping them, as they want to talk to a manager, and they haven’t ordered anything. When it’s discovered that they’ve been staring at Jackie, Becky thinks they might want a throuple.

(Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images) LAURIE METCALF, SARA GILBERT, OZZY OSBOURNE

Jackie and Darlene go over to see what exactly it is they want, and while it’s not specifically stated they want a throuple, it’s hard to miss the context clues. Both Jackie and Darlene, whom Ozzy thinks is a boy, decline their offer. Although their cameo didn’t really add to the episode, it was a fun way to end it. Plus, having both Ozzy and Sharon together on the show was quite a treat. They actually were not the only guest stars in that episode, as Clark Gregg appeared on it as well.

The Conners wound up being Ozzy Osbourne’s final TV role. Before then, he also lent his voice for an episode of Bubble Guppies, and he and Black Sabbath performed on the Season 13 finale of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2013. They premiered a new single from their first studio album in over three decades.

(Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images) SARA GILBERT, OZZY OSBOURNE, SHARON OSBOURNE

Meanwhile, The Conners saw a lot of guest stars throughout its seven-season run, which wrapped up in April. Justin Long, Sarah Chalke, Peter Gallagher, Dan Aykroyd, Milo Manheim, Patton Oswalt, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Cavalero, Jane Curtin, Eric Allan Kramer, Jaime Pressly, Whoopi Goldberg, Nick Offerman, Zoe Perry, Seth Green, and Jane Lynch have also appeared on the ABC sitcom, along with others.

Even though earlier seasons of The Conners will soon be leaving Hulu, fans will be able to watch the Osbournes’ episode of the series on Netflix, where the first six seasons are available. It would be another way to keep Ozzy’s memory alive, along with his everlasting impact on the heavy metal and rock communities.