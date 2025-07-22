That Time Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath Performed on ‘CSI’

Ozzy Osbourne didn’t appear on too many TV shows, but his CSI appearance with Black Sabbath was a memorable one.

The late rock icon, who died Tuesday morning at 76, was in the Season 13 finale of the CBS procedural along with his bandmates.

Black Sabbath, also consisting of guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler, debuted their then-new single, “End of the Beginning,” in the episode, and performed the song live. Ted Danson’s D.B. Russell and Marc Vann’s Conrad Ecklie attend a Black Sabbath concert while investigating a trail of murders with horrifying similarities to the sins in Dante’s Inferno.

“When we first heard that Black Sabbath was interested in premiering a song on CSI from their first studio album in 35 years, we were all really excited,” executive producer Don McGill said in a statement via Rolling Stone. “So many of us are longtime fans. And seeing as the album is titled 13 and this is the finale of CSI’s Season 13, it seemed like the perfect match. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Black Sabbath’s 13 marked their first studio album with Osbourne’s vocals since 1978’s Never Say Die!, and their first studio album since 1995’s Forbidden. The song, “End of the Beginning,” was first performed live on April 20, 2013, in New Zealand, but the debut on CSI the following month is considered to be the single’s worldwide debut. It was the second of three singles from 13. 13 was the final studio album released by Black Sabbath, but the band had also released live albums, compilations, and EPs since then.

Along with CSI, Ozbourne also appeared on Bubble Guppies, The 7D, and The Conners in recent years. But Black Sabbath debuting a new song on CSI from their first studio album in decades is one for the books, and it shows just how special CSI truly was. Additionally, the fact that they were interested in premiering the song makes it all the more memorable.

The full video of Black Sabbath performing “End of the Beginning” is on YouTube, and the episode, along with all episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, are streaming on Paramount+. Knowing that Black Sabbath didn’t make too many television appearances and wanted to premiere a new single on CSI will make the viewing experience even better, and a great way to keep the memory alive.