‘Reba’ Star Makes Debut on ‘High Potential’, Introduces Potential Love Triangle

High Potential has officially welcomed a Reba star to the cast, along with a possible love triangle.

Steve Howey made his debut as Captain Nick Wagner on Tuesday’s episode of the ABC hit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Season 2, Episode 4, “Behind the Music,” Nick joins the precinct after Judy Reyes’ Selena Soto was passed over for the captain position. After comforting Soto in her office, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) left the department for the night and ran into Nick at the elevator. Despite her initial suspicions, the two shared a flirty exchange before Morgan ultimately put the pieces together that she just met her new captain.

(Disney/Mitch Haaseth) STEVE HOWEY

Considering Morgan and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) are still in a will-they-won’t-they position with their relationship, Nick’s introduction might cause some trouble for her. “He’s a bit of a chameleon, and he develops these relationships with each respective character that have their own DNA,” showrunner Todd Harthan told TV Insider. “And that’s what’s been fun to write to. So, I think right away when Steve lands in our world, you’re going to start to see these dynamics that he has with each perspective character. And that’s kind of the fun disruption that happens in the bullpen.”

Since Nick was only just introduced, it might still be too early to tell where his dynamic with Morgan is heading. Fans have also been loving Morgan and Karadec’s relationship, both personally and professionally, so introducing someone new to potentially shake things up will make things interesting. But again, it might still be too early to see where that’s going. It’s not completely out of the question, though.

(Disney/Mitch Haaseth) STEVE HOWEY

Meanwhile, Steve Howey is best known for his role as Van Montgomery on the 2000s sitcom Reba, starring in all six seasons alongside Reba McEntire, Christopher Rich, Joanna Garcia, Scarlett Pomers, Mitch Holleman, and Melissa Peterman. Howey reunited with McEntire and Peterman last year when he guest starred in an episode of their NBC sitcom Happy’s Place, which comes from the Reba producing team including Kevin Abbott, Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel, and Matt Berry.

High Potential knows how to keep fans on the edge of their seats, no matter what, and with this potential love triangle, who knows what will happen. Fans can watch new episodes on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC following Dancing With the Stars to see how it all turns out.