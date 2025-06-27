‘Reba’ Star Joins ‘High Potential’ Season 2

A Reba star is joining High Potential.

Deadline reports that Steve Howey has been cast in the upcoming second season of the ABC crime drama.

Howey will be a series regular, starring as the precicnt’s new captain, Jesse Wagner, “a savvy political animal who knows how to wear an expensive suit and oozes effortless charm. Besides a guy who can launch a million fundraisers with his smile, he has disruptor tenacity and likes thinking outside the box, just like their all-star consultant, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson). He has a way of putting himself right in the middle of the action… whether he’s wanted there or not.”

The actor also joins returning series regulars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Judy Reyes, Amirah J, and Matthew Lamb. High Potential is based on the French series HPI, High Potential, and is created by Drew Goddard. Todd Harthan serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Olson, and writer Marc Halsey.

Meanwhile, Steve Howey is best known for his roles as Van Montgomery on the sitcom early 2000s sitcom Reba and Kevin Ball on the Showtime family dramedy Shameless. He recently reunited with former Reba co-stars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman on NBC’s Happy’s Place. Other credits include True Lies, Day Shift, Carrier, Stuber, Game Over, Man!, Making Babies, SEAL Team, Love on the Run, Sons of Anarchy, Something Borrowed, and Bride Wars, among others.

High Potential premiered on ABC in September and became an instant hit. It became the most-watched new series on ABC in six years, with 11.5 million cross-platform viewers within three days. The network renewed High Potential for Season 2 in January, and was one of the first shows on the 2024-25 lineup on ABC to be picked up for next season.

Season 1 of the series ended on numerous cliffhangers, so it’s not surprising that High Potential wanted to bring on someone new to help bring some resolution, especially with a new serial killer on the loose. What exactly will happen in the new season is unknown, but fans will be finding out in the fall when High Potential returns for its second season this fall on ABC. The first season is streaming on Hulu.