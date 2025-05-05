Reba McEntire’s 3 Best TV Show Roles

Reba McEntire may be best known as the “Queen of Country,” but the Grammy Award-winning artist is more than just a chart-topping musician.

McEntire’s acting career dates back to her debut as the sharp-shooting Heather Gummer in the 1990 cult classic film Tremors, and she’s gone on to find success in numerous different acting projects over the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McEntire’s most iconic roles, however, have been on the small screen. Here are the top three TV show performances that have proven she’s a true Renaissance woman.

1. Reba Hart (Reba)

(Getty Images(

McEntire’s most beloved TV role is, of course, as Reba‘s titular heroine Reba Hart, whose life is turned upside down when she learns her husband Brock (Christopher Rich) had an affair and is expecting a baby with his dental hygienist Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman).

For six seasons on The WB (2001-2007), McEntire proved she had the comedy chops to lead her own sitcom in a role that even earned a Golden Globe nomination.

2. Reba MacKenzie (Malibu Country)

abc

Following the successful run of Reba, McEntire headlined another sitcom called Malibu Country, which aired just a single season from 2012 to 2013.

In Malibu Country, McEntire played the wisecracking Reba MacKenzie, a single mother of two who moved to California to restart her career in country music after a messy divorce.

Despite the reports that Malibu Country was ABC’s most-watched freshman comedy in its debut season, the show was canceled after just 18 episodes.

3. Bobbie McAllister (Happy’s Place)

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

McEntire’s fans were thrilled to see her back on TV in 2024 when NBC premiered her brand new sitcom, Happy’s Place. In Happy’s Place, McEntire plays Bobbie McAllister, a woman who inherits a bar from her father after his death, only to discover she has a half-sister who also has a share of the inheritance. Co-starring as bartender Gabby is Peterman, McEntire’s former Reba castmate.

Happy’s Place, which has featured plenty of other Reba throwbacks and reunions for diehard fans, was renewed for a second season in February 2025.