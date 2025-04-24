Tubi may be best known for its expansive library of films, but the free streaming service also has plenty of great shows to stream, some of which draw more views than others.

Continue on to see the Tubi top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Thursday (April 24, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5 & 4. Heartland and Heartland (Español)

Official Synopsis: “This multi-generational saga centers on a family of Alberta ranchers as they face life’s challenges together through the good times and the bad.” / “Una familia multigeneracional comparte su pasión por los caballos y hace frente a la vida en su rancho siempre juntos, en las buenas y en las malas.”

3. Diff’rent Strokes

Official Synopsis: “The classic comedy that follows the unconventional family of a millionaire widower, his daughter, and the adopted Black sons of his deceased maid.”

2. Australia’s Deadly Monsters

Official Synopsis: “Take a journey through monsoonal floodplains, parched desert dunes, and lofty highlands to discover the worlds of Australia’s natural born killers.”

1. Queen of the D (QOTD)

Official Synopsis: “A woman tries to balance a marriage, friendships, parenthood, and opening an upscale restaurant while having her hand in Detroit’s dark underworld.”