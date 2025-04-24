3 Most Promising Netflix Shows That Are Currently in the Works

Netflix’s streaming lineup may already include hit shows Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game, but the streamer’s increased focus on original content is about to bring subscribers even more exciting titles.

After transforming from a DVD rental service primarily focused on licensed series and movies into a global streaming giant credited with shaping the digital streaming landscape, Netflix in recent years has shifted its focus to original content, consistently releasing some of the biggest hits in modern TV.

With its ever-evolving content catalog, which sees new titles coming monthly, the streamer constantly has its eyes on the next big hit. These are the three upcoming Netflix shows that just may take the crown.

Twilight animated series Midnight Sun

Not many franchises from late 2000s and early 2010s had a grip on young audiences quite like The Twilight Saga. Based on Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight book series, the franchise centered around the love story of vampire Edward Cullen and human Bella Swan. Launching in 2008 with Twilight, the five-film franchise grossed $3.36 billion at the global box office, making it the 19th highest-grossing film franchise of all time, and now Netflix is hoping to capitalize on that success.

In September 2024, the streamer officially announced it had greenlit Midnight Sun, a new animated series based on Meyer’s novel of the same name. The book, and likewise the series, is set during the events of Twilight, but is told from Edward’s perspective, offering new insight into the Cullen family and Edward’s complicated romance with Bella.

Netflix’s upcoming series is “officially in development,” but there’s currently no word on cast of a potential release date. While it will likely be some time before the Sinead Daly-written and executive produced show premieres, it is sure to reignite the tense Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate.

Age of Attraction

Netflix has made a major push into the world of reality TV, particularly dating shows, in recent years growing its original content offerings with shows like Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, and Too Hot to Handle. Now, the streamer is looking to answer one question: Does age matter when it comes to love?

Deadline reported in March 2025 that the streamer has ordered Age of Attraction, a new dating format produced by Velvet Hammer Media. Attached to the show as showrunners are Sam Dean and David Friedman, figures behind two of Netflix’s other major dating shows Love Is Blind and Temptation Island, respectively.

An official logline for the show reads, “Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates. Is love truly ageless, or will the years come between them?”

A Different World Sequel Series

A DIFFERENT WORLD — Pictured: (back row, l-r) Glynn Turman as Col. Bradford ‘Brad’ Taylor, Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson Taylor, Lou Myers as Vernon GAines, Charnele Brown as Kimberly ‘Kim’ Reese (front row) Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Cleophus Wayne, Jasmine Guy as Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne, Darryl M. Bell as Ronald ‘Ron’ Johnson, Cree Summer as Winifred ‘Freddie’ Brooks — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

Netflix is no stranger to reboots and revivals. After breathing new life into long-gone series with titles like Fuller House, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and That ‘90s Show, just to name a few, the streamer is now aiming to bring back one of the most iconic NBC sitcoms: A Different World.

Originally airing for six seasons from 1987 to 1993, A Different World centered around a group of students at a historically Black university as they struggle to make it through college. More than three decades after the hit series wrapped, Netflix in March 2025 handed out a pilot order for a sequel following Dwayne Cleophus Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert-Wayne’s (Jasmine Guy) daughter’s time at an HBCU.

The upcoming series has reportedly been in the works since last year when Deadline reported that it was set to be a single-camera. It’s unclear if those plans are still in place or if it will move to a multi-camera project, as was the original show.

The sequel comes from writer and executive producer Felicia Pride and executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Price-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood.