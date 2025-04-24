‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Writes Off Main Character

The NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau is saying goodbye to one of its original members on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

[The following article contains spoilers for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 3 “Paranza Dei Bambini.”]

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Thursday’s episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Det. Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) made a big decision about her future after a traumatic undercover investigation into serial killer truckers ended with her nearly getting strangled to death.

In the fallout from her near-death experience, Jet tells Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) that she needed a few more days off. “She needs some time,” Bell said in last week’s episode. “I just hope she’s able to make her way back to us.”

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

At the start of this week’s episode, Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) asks Det. Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) what has been going on with Jet, as she hadn’t returned to work. It’s then that Reyes informs him, “We broke up a few weeks ago. We haven’t talked. This trucker serial case really messed her up.”

Worried about Jet, Bell goes to visit her at home, and learns the investigator is still working the trucker case — albeit unofficially. Jet is determined to at least track down the names of the 148 victims of the unsolved interstate cases, telling Bell she’ll be okay once she’s able to at least give them that.

Jet also reveals that the FBI offered her a full-time job, but that she turned it down — for now. “I have a job. I’m not a quitter,” Jet tells Bell, who reminds her, “Stabler came to you because you’re the best at what you do. He asked you for a favor, and you gave us four years.”

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

“This is your first big job, you knocked it out of the park,” she continues. “Sometimes you gotta find a new park, play a new game. It’s okay, you don’t have to stay for us. Do what you gotta do.”

With those words of encouragement, Jet decides to take leave from the OCCB, and Bell tells Stabler she’s not sure how long she’ll be gone. “She’s on her own journey,” she explains.

Stabler does get a chance to say goodbye to Jet, however, as he sticks around the bureau to make sure he can drive her to her farewell drinks. “I’m going to miss you,” Stabler says as he embraces his now former colleague.

Law & Order: Organized Crime releases new episodes every Thursday on Peacock.